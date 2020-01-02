This is where you can find Texans-themed treats in Houston

HOUSTON – The Texans are in the playoffs and fans in Houston are getting game day ready.

Thousands across the city will gather this Saturday to watch the Houston Texans take on the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the playoffs.

From custom treats to Texans own flavor of ice cream, here are the must-have treats to add to your shopping list:

Cookies

Cookies by Design offers a bouquet of Texans-themed cookies available for local delivery or pick-up at its two Houston locations.

Texans-themed cookie bouquet sold by Cookies by Designe=

Cupcakes

Buy or bake a combination of steel blue, battle red and liberty white cupcakes then top them with miniature Houston Texans helmets from Party City.

Ice Cream

Nee an ice cream break during the game? Make sure it’s the limited edition Houston Texans flavor sold only at H.E.B.

Limited Edition Houston Texans Ice Cream sold only at H.E.B.

Candy

Impress guests with custom printed Houston Texans M&M’s sold online.