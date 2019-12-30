Get to know Hilda Ysusi, owner and chef of Broken Barrel

HOUSTON – The culinary path was set early for chef Hilda Ysusi, always with an eye to one day own her own restaurant.

Born in Mexico City, Ysusi pursued her culinary passions early, traveling to Switzerland in 2005 to study in a Le Cordon Bleu-sanctioned culinary and pastry program while she was still a teenager.

Ysusi staged at Jean Georges and DB Bistro Moderne in 2009 and received two degrees from the renowned Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, in baking and pastry arts and culinary arts in 2010 and 2012, respectively.

Wanting to expand her repertoire, Ysusi externed at series of diverse concepts: Bourbon Steakhouse, Nestle Professional and finally Sushi Maki, where she was hired as a corporate chef in 2014.

Ysusi’s roots, plus her experience in a variety of different cuisines, has led to her modern, yet classical style, now seen in her vibrant concept, Broken Barrel.

We caught up with Ysusi for a little candid Q&A.

Q&A with chef Hilda Ysusi

What did you have for dinner last night?

Pesto pasta and raw veggie salad

Favorite restaurant in the Greater Houston Area?

Uchi

If you could dine at any place in the world tonight, where would that be?

Osteria Francescana

Favorite ingredient to work with and why?

Lime, because it’s so versatile and it helps balance dishes in a beautiful way

What did you want to be when you were growing up?

A doctor

If you left Houston to cook somewhere else, where would you want to go?

I would go into the research and development area of the food industry.

What are you most excited about right now and why?

Natural wines, because of their flavor profile and how they pair with food.

What's your favorite breakfast item?

Eggs

What’s your favorite type of music to listen to when cooking?

Reggaeton

If you could cook for anyone, who would it be?

Chelsey Handler

What’s your favorite ethnic cuisine?

Vietnamese

What’s the strangest request you’ve ever had from a diner?

To make a shrimp fried rice order for their dog

What’s the best part about being a chef?

Making people happy through food

What’s the most challenging part of being a chef?

The long hours

What’s your favorite “guilty pleasure” food?

Warm popcorn with dill and parmesan cheese