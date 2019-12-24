Salt and Sugar Texas has treats for everyone

KATY, Texas – Salt and Sugar Texas opened in downtown Katy in October and it offers a wide selection of treats.

Owner Susanne Behrens’ shop offers an assortment of cookies, cakes, sea salted roasted Texas pecans and other tasty treats.

You can stop by Salt and Sugar Texas at 5617 2nd Street, Katy, Texas 77493. They are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on Sundays.

For more information call 281-392-7970 or visit the website here for a full menu and order services.