Mister Softee ice cream truck continues Houston tour

HOUSTON – Mister Softee made its way to Houston in November and is traveling around the city.

This weekend the treat truck will be in the Memorial area at Bendwood and Nottingham parks.

The East coast favorite offers soft-serve ice cream in a cone or cup, sundaes, soda floats, and milk shakes.

Since debuting in Houston, the Mister Softee truck has parked at the Museum of Fine Arts, H.E.B. in Pearland and Walking Stick Brewery.

