Popular Portland-based Black Rock Coffee Bar opening first local locations next year in Houston and Katy

HOUSTON – Black Rock Coffee Bar, a Portland-based coffee shop, is opening its first Houston-area locations in early 2020, according to a news release.

The first shop will be located at 2620 West Sam Houston in the Westchase District in Houston and the second one will be at Grand Parkway, north of Highland Knolls in Katy.

Each of the Black Rock Coffee Bar locations will offer specialty coffee drinks and locally-sourced menu items. Both locations will also have a drive-thru.

The popular coffee shop currently operates 65 company-owned and franchise stores in Oregon, Washington, California, Arizona, Idaho, Nevada and Colorado.

“We couldn’t be happier to be expanding into the great state of Texas,” said Jeremy Brand, vice president of operations for Black Rock Coffee Bar in Texas. “We’re excited to become a gathering place, as we establish meaningful connections in our local neighborhoods.”

The company also recently announced plans to open three locations in Austin, the first one in November, the second one in January 2020 and third one next summer but so far none of the new Texas locations have been added to its website.