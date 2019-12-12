’Day of the Dozens’: How to score a sweet $1 Krispy Kreme deal Thursday

HOUSTON – Thursday is a sweet, sweet day for doughnut lovers.

Krispy Kreme is holding its annual "Day of the Dozens" for the date 12/12.

With the purchase of any dozen doughnuts including treats in the holiday collection, customers score a dozen Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Doughnuts for $1.

Two deals are offered per customer and the offer is valid at participating locations across the nation. See the list of locations.

Here are the participating Houston-area locations:

Pearland - Broadway St

11450 Broadway Street Pearland, TX

Houston - Hwy 6

5603 Hwy 6 Houston, TX

Katy - S Mason Rd

1815 S Mason Rd Katy, TX

College Station - Harvey Road

1312 Harvey Road College Station, TX

This year’s holiday doughnuts include: “Reindeer Doughnut” with pretzel antlers, the “Santa Belly Doughnut,” a Chocolate Kreme filled doughnut and the “Present Doughnut," a decorated glazed doughnut, filled with Original Kreme, USA Today reported.