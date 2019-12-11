Smokehouse created by Uchi, Franklin Barbecue coming to Houston in 2021

HOUSTON – Loro, an Austin-based restaurant created by James Beard Award-winners chef Tyson Cole of Uchi and pitmaster Aaron Franklin of Franklin Barbecue in 2018, is coming to Houston in the winter of 2021, according to its website.

The high-profile restaurant, popular for its blend of Texas BBQ and South Asian cuisine in its dishes, will open up at 1001 West 11th Street in The Heights.

Cole has been incorporated into the Houston food scene since the opening of his restaurant Uchi in 2012.

“We have loved being a part of this Houston community,” Cole said in a statement. “We are incredibly excited to bring Loro to the Heights! It’s a fantastic neighborhood with so much history.”

Meanwhile, it will be pitmaster Franklin’s first restaurant in the Bayou City.

“I’m super excited about Loro in Houston," Franklin added. "More time with some of the best people in one of the best food cities in the country? Yes, please.”

Loro’s menu will feature items like smoked beef brisket, an oak-smoked salmon rice bowl and smoked pork sausage that comes with a side of papaya salad, Thai chili sauce and peanuts.