New food truck park coming to Southwest Houston
HOUSTON – Southwest Houston is getting its own food truck park which will be located at the corner of South Braeswood and Chimney Rock in the heart of Meyerland, according to a Facebook post from Braeswood Farmer’s Market.
The Braeswood Food Truck Park will make its debut at 11 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2020.
There is no word yet on which food trucks will be present at the grand opening, though a representative from the food truck park said there won’t be any barbecue food trucks as Old Hickory Inn Barbecue is already on the same strip.
According to the Facebook post, there will be four to six food trucks operating until 9 p.m. daily.
