Best soups in Houston to enjoy during the cold weather
HOUSTON – A bowl of hot soup can be the coziest of companions on a chilly day.
Whether you're in the mood for a classic French onion soup, or steamy bowl of pho, we've put together a list of savory soups that are bound to tantalize your taste buds.
Brennan's of Houston
3300 Smith St., Houston
Don't miss the turtle soup with a splash of sherry, it's been served at Brennan's since they opened 52 years ago.
Cuchara
214 Fairview St., Houston
Go for a piping hot bowl of Pozole.
EAD
17947 I-45 suite 238, Shenandoah
Ask the waiter to hold the noodles, and add more vegetables for a Keto friendly Pho.
Kenny & Ziggy's
2327 Post Oak Blvd., Houston
Butternut Squash Soup for an off-the-menu special is always a win.
Les Ba'get Vietnamese Café
1717 W 34th St., Houston
Oxtail pho made with a 24hr slow cooked beef broth and locally sourced fresh noodles topped with fragrant onions and cilantros.
Prego
2520 Amherst St., Houston
This hearty and healthy bowl of soup is made with gulf shrimp, mussels, clams, calamari, lobster and tomato-saffron broth.
Peli Peli
South African Gumbo made with savory hunks of boerewors sausage is served at all 4 Peli Peli locations.
Kata Robata
3600 Kirby Drive, Houston
The always satisfying Nagasaki Chanpon Ramen at Kata Robata is made with clam, shrimp, cabbage, pork, onion and ginger.
Rainbow Lodge
2011 Ella Blvd., Houston
A good gumbo is a must during the cold weather months, and Rainbow Lodge has you covered with their smoked duck gumbo.
Robard's Steakhouse
2301 N Millbend Drive, The Woodlands
A savory French onion soup prepared with 7 different onions and a thyme infused broth. It's poured table side, and topped off with a blanket of melted gruyere cheese.
Silver Whisk
When they aren't meal prepping for members of the Houston Texans, or teaching clients how to cook, Jake and Myrna Gober are at home cooking together. They were kind enough to share their spiced pumpkin soup recipe that hits all the right notes. It's got a hint of sweet and a pinch of spice. Get the recipe HERE.
Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen
Sopa de Fideo – an old fashion South Texas chicken noodle soup made with vermicelli served at two locations.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.