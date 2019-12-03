Best soups in Houston to enjoy during the cold weather

HOUSTON – A bowl of hot soup can be the coziest of companions on a chilly day.

Whether you're in the mood for a classic French onion soup, or steamy bowl of pho, we've put together a list of savory soups that are bound to tantalize your taste buds.

3300 Smith St., Houston





Don't miss the turtle soup with a splash of sherry, it's been served at Brennan's since they opened 52 years ago.

214 Fairview St., Houston





Go for a piping hot bowl of Pozole.

17947 I-45 suite 238, Shenandoah





Ask the waiter to hold the noodles, and add more vegetables for a Keto friendly Pho.

2327 Post Oak Blvd., Houston





Butternut Squash Soup for an off-the-menu special is always a win.

1717 W 34th St., Houston





Oxtail pho made with a 24hr slow cooked beef broth and locally sourced fresh noodles topped with fragrant onions and cilantros.

2520 Amherst St., Houston





This hearty and healthy bowl of soup is made with gulf shrimp, mussels, clams, calamari, lobster and tomato-saffron broth.

South African Gumbo made with savory hunks of boerewors sausage is served at all 4 Peli Peli locations.

3600 Kirby Drive, Houston

The always satisfying Nagasaki Chanpon Ramen at Kata Robata is made with clam, shrimp, cabbage, pork, onion and ginger.

2011 Ella Blvd., Houston



A good gumbo is a must during the cold weather months, and Rainbow Lodge has you covered with their smoked duck gumbo.

2301 N Millbend Drive, The Woodlands

A savory French onion soup prepared with 7 different onions and a thyme infused broth. It's poured table side, and topped off with a blanket of melted gruyere cheese.



When they aren't meal prepping for members of the Houston Texans, or teaching clients how to cook, Jake and Myrna Gober are at home cooking together. They were kind enough to share their spiced pumpkin soup recipe that hits all the right notes. It's got a hint of sweet and a pinch of spice. Get the recipe HERE.

Sopa de Fideo – an old fashion South Texas chicken noodle soup made with vermicelli served at two locations.