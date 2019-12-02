HOUSTON – McDonald’s is stepping up its game in the chicken sandwich war against Popeyes and Chick-fil-A with its new Southern-inspired crispy chicken sandwiches.

If you want to make sure something is truly Southern, you must have Southerners test it out, right?

The chicken sandwich will be available at select Houston area restaurants from now until Jan. 26, 2020.

So what’s different about this McDonald’s chicken sandwich? It’s not only Southern-inspired but made with sweet-fried flour and a hint of dill served on a buttery potato roll and topped with butter and crinkle-cut dill pickles. Its deluxe version includes Roma tomatoes, leaf lettuce and mayonnaise.

The sandwiches would have to get the stamp of approval from Houstonians before McDonald’s make any big decisions.

Would you try it?