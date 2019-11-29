Rodents and roaches: Stadium eatery on the dirty list this week
HOUSTON – KPRC 2′s Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.
Here’s a closer look at the restaurants that Spencer reported on this week.
Local Pho
2313 Edwards St #145
Violation: German cockroaches, in all stages of life, observed infesting the overhead tiles above and under the food preparation table.
Khun Kay Thai Cafe
1209 Montrose Blvd
Violation: Cockroach infestation. German cockroaches found inside the wall clock, in the timer control box, under food prep tables, under the reach-in freezer and under the ice machine
Taqueria La Dona Comida Hondurena Y Mexicana
9322 Fulton St
Violation: Three live roaches and three dead ones found in the kitchen. Citiation issued and order issued, “Professional pest control must visit immediately.”
Taqueria 3 Estados
936 Tidwell Rd
Violation: 6 live cockroaches found crawling on the walls near the silverware
Concessions area/ NRG Stadium
NRG Pkwy
Violation: Inspectors found rodent droppings, urine stains, and gnawed peanut shells in the concession area. The order was given to eliminate the presence of rodents.
