HOUSTON – You can now get apple cider doughnuts at Adair Kitchen.

At the start of November, the restaurant came up with a delicious fall recipe for the popular breakfast. The doughnut is made with real apples and sprinkled with sugar and spice.

Nothing quite says fall like apple cider donuts. We're frying up fresh ones to order, studded with real apples, sugar... Posted by Adair Kitchen on Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Guests can order six for $3 or 12 for $6.

Adair Kitchen is located in the Sage Plaza Shopping Center at Sage Road and San Felipe St.