19 must-try restaurants in Houston ranked among Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas

HOUSTON - Whether you are exploring a new city of looking to try something new, most foodies turn to Yelp for guidance on what places won’t disappoint.

In Texas, there is a huge variety of places to try from barbecue (of course) to ethnic foods from nearly every continent, so Yelp users traveling the Lone Star State have their work cut out for them.

With so many delicious options, it can be hard to pick just one place, but luckily, the crowd-sourced review site has narrowed it down.

Yelp released a list of the top 100 places to eat in Texas and while taking a food tour of the state sounds like a great idea, Houstonians don’t have to go very far to get a taste of the top eats in Texas.

Nineteen places across the Houston-area made the list -- including a spot in Montgomery, which took the top spot.

The restaurants that made the list are located all around the city from Sugar Land to Humble and La Marque to Cypress.

See below for the full list of Houston-area restaurants ranked among the best places to eat in Texas, according to Yelp:

1) Tony’s Italian Delicatessen – Montgomery

9) Las Tortas Perronas – Houston

16) Fu Manchung – Spring

18) Kat’s Barbecue – Santa Fe

20) Vietwich – Sugar Land

30) Le’ Pam’s House of Creole – Houston

36) Diced Poke – Houston

39) Pappa Gyros – Katy

40) Mama Frances Soul Kitchen – La Marque

52) Yoyo’s Hot Dog – Houston

57) Banh Mi Houston – Spring

62) Titas Taco House – Humble

72) CorkScrew BBQ – Spring

75) Local Poke – Houston

86) Avesta Persian Grill – Houston

93) 5 Ate Cafe – Spring

95) Nyam Nyam Cafe – Cypress

98) Okome Don – Houston

99) La Cocina de Roberto – The Woodlands

For the full list of winner’s visit the Yelpblog.com website.

