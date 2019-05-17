1751 Sea And Bar makes Memorial Park debut, with seafood and more

A new cocktail bar, offering seafood and more, has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 191 Heights Blvd. in Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park, the new addition is called 1751 Sea and Bar.

This new business provides soups, salads and seafood, with a bar that offers more than 100 unique gins. The menu features grilled swordfish or salmon, rainbow clams from New Zealand and a signature charcuterie board (salmon gravlax, cured tuna, scallop conserva, pistou mussels, smoked oysters, boquerones, pickles, mostarda and toasty bread.)

The new cocktail bar has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of 35 reviews on Yelp.

Christa S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 27, wrote, "This restaurant by far, exceeded expectations and I will continue to not only visit myself, but with family and friends that come to town. The crawfish soufflé, was extremely tasty and blew me away! I highly recommend getting the oysters and calamari for an appetizer. I also recommend the coconut cake and the chocolate dessert."

And M G. wrote, "Truly exceptional experience! I took my mom here tonight for a mom-daughter dinner and our experience was flawless from beginning to end... The food was amazing , the service impeccable and the hospitality was what made it truly memorable."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: 1751 Sea and Bar is open from 4–10 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 4–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.