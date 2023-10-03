‘Toy Story’ live football broadcast brings animated version to viewers

Well, this was certainly a different way to view a football game.

Dubbed, “Toy Story Funday Football,” Sunday’s NFL contest between the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday featured an alternate telecast that was animated using characters from the movie “Toy Story.”

To view highlights of the telecast, click or tap here.

If you missed the fun alternate telecast, then not to worry. The replay will be available on Disney+ for 30 days.

The telecast was entirely animated and synced with the movement of players on the field for the Falcons and Jaguars during the real game.

One notable highlight has Falcons running back Bijan Robinson making a nice one-handed catch and then being cheered for it by Andy’s toys.

The game was streamed on ESPN+and Disney+, which was the second time the network did an alternate broadcast of a sporting event using Disney characters.

Back in March, the “NHL Big City Greens Classic” was aired and synced alongside a real-time game between the Washington Capitals and New York Rangers.

The player animation and player tracking data was done mostly by Beyond Sports, a company based in the Netherlands.

What did you think of the telecast and can this be a good way to watch football in the future? Let us know in the comments below.