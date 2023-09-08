Little Caesars unveils new 4-Quarter Calzony just in time for NFL season to begin

What’s better than a calzone? That would be the 4-Quarter Calzony, the combination of a pizza and calzone made famous by Little Caesars.

And since Little Caesars is an official pizza sponsor of the NFL this season, it makes sense that the iconic pizza company revamped their Crazy Calzony to the 4-Quarter Calzony, just for football season.

As you can see in the photo above, the open-faced calzone looks incredible. What makes this Calzony different from the traditional one is that each corner is topped with a different meat. Pepperoni, ham, bacon and Italian sausage each top one of the corners of the Calzony, so there’s a little something for everyone at the tailgate party. The crust is of course topped with butter, and it’s filled with mozzarella cheese. Sign me up!

Right now, you can order the 4-Quarter Calzony online, or by using the official Little Caesars app. Come Sept. 11, you will be able to purchase the new menu at participating stores from 4-8 p.m.

“The 4-Quarter Calzony ensures everyone at the pregame or watch party has something to eat,” said Greg Hamilton, chief marketing officer at Little Caesars. “You can satisfy cravings with just one product instead of getting four different pizzas. Combined with the calzone crust, this innovative menu item is a victory for any get-together.”

This is the perfect treat to order on any NFL Sunday, and honestly, I might be getting one of these once a week. How can you not love a calzone and pizza hybrid?