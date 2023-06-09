Our favorite furry friends: Cutest Click2Pins submissions this season

HOUSTON – Need a reason to smile today? We’ve found 19 great ones! A picture of an adorable animal, whether a dog and cat or a bird and reptile, never fails to brighten our mood when we receive them in our Click2Pins submissions.

TxTurkey Happy 1st Birthday to Lil Miss Aggie!! She was happy to be outside playing ball today. 🐶👍🏻 May 12, 2023 0 Houston

PamNovark My friend saw this cool dog at H‑E‑B in Conroe today. It’s even wearing Doggles. May 21, 2023 0 Conroe

TxTurkey Lil Miss Aggie enjoyed beautiful weather this weekend for her 1st bday party. Jun 5, 2023 0 Houston

iamdan Couldn’t find kitty all day ….. she stayed out of the sun May 26, 2023 0 Houston

CindyJ Happy National Pet Day! Hope you all get extra treats! 🖤Tommy🖤Teddy🖤Timmy Apr 11, 2023 0 Houston

