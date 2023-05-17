85º

If you could ask a forensic FBI agent any question, what would it be?

Jack Roskopp, Digital Content Editor, Graham Media Group

FBI agents (Photo by Alex Wong/Newsmakers) (Alex Wong, Getty Images.)

We’ve all seen a forensic FBI agent on TV and thought to ourselves, “wow, that looks so cool!”

From checking a crime scene for clues, to running DNA tests in a lab, FBI agents who work in a forensic lab make it all look so easy and fascinating. Being able to solve a crime through science? How awesome is that?

It also brings up just about a million different questions. So that got us thinking, if you could ask a forensic FBI agent anything, what would it be?

Think to what all those agents do on shows like “CSI,” and “Bones” and “Forensic Files.” They’re always making their jobs look like a walk in the park, but in reality, it has to be more complicated than that.

If you have a question for an agent, just write it out in the form below. Thanks!

