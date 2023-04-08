8 thrilling experiences for Houston, Texas adrenaline junkies

Skydiving, axe-wielding, drag racing -- Have a need for thrills and excitement? Chasing an adrenaline rush? Turn it up to 11 with these exhilarating experiences in Houston and beyond.

Smash your stress away 🔨

Pulverize your rage in an anger room.

Tantrums, Houston. Prices starting at $35 per person, tantrumsllc.com.

Put your axe into it 🪓

Toss shiny silver axes at big wooden targets.

BATL Axe Throwing, Houston. Prices starting at $26 per person, batlgrounds.com.

Jump for joy 🪂

Depart a plane feet first over Galveston Island.

Skydive Galveston, Galveston. Prices starting from $109 per person, skydivegalveston.com.

Satisfy your need for speed 🏎️

Get behind the wheel of a dragster and reach speeds of 130 mph at Houston Raceway Park.

Pure Speed, Baytown. Prices starting at $399 per person, purespeedracing.com.

Dive to new depths 🤿

Scuba dive 100 miles offshore at the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary.

Texas Caribbean, Freeport. Prices starting at $794 per person, texascaribbean.com.

Swim with the fishes🦈

Snorkel with sharks at the Texas State Aquarium.

Texas State Aquarium, Corpus Christi. $99.95 per person, plus aquarium admission, texasstateaquarium.org.

Summit Texas’ tallest peak 🌄

The 11-hour drive from Houston to Guadalupe Mountains National Park is a grueling endeavor in and of itself. At 8,749 feet in elevation, Guadalupe Peak is the highest point in the state. Naturally, the views from the “top of Texas” are phenomenal, well-worth the arduous, 4.2-mile ascent to the summit. Expect the journey to challenge you from the get-go. This trail is not for the switchback averse.

Guadalupe Mountains National Park, West Texas. $10 per person, nps.gov/gumo.

Wrangle rattlers🐍

Don some extra-thick boots, grab a metal snake hook and poke around on ledges and in caves in search of some slithery critters.

Sweetwater Rattlesnake Roundup, Sweetwater. Guided hunts are $75 per person, rattlesnakeroundup.net.

Houston and Texas adrenaline junkies, what would you add to this list? Share your recommendations in the comments and we may include them in an update to this article.