Luke Bryan closes out this year’s Houston Rodeo on March 19

HOUSTON – All great, grand things must come to an end. If you’re headed out to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo today, there’s so much to see and do -- and tonight there’s country music superstar Luke Bryan closing out this year’s show.
Here’s what you can expect to enjoy at today’s Houston Rodeo lineup.
Events throughout the day:
12:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center
1:00 p.m. - Live Music: Wes Nickerson, Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage
1:00 p.m. - Live Music: Mason Creager & The Gulf Coast Drifters, Carruth Plaza, Main Stage
2:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center
2:00 p.m. - Live Music: Sunset Jam, The Junction
3:45 p.m. - RODEOHOUSTON Championship, followed by Luke Bryan in concert, NRG Stadium
4:00 p.m. - Disc Dogs
NRG Center - Main Arena
4:00 p.m. - Family Entertainment (hourly, ends 7 p.m.). The Junction
4:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations. NRG Center
5:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center
6:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center
6:00 p.m. - Luke Bryan, NRG Stadium
6:00 p.m. - Disc Dogs, NRG Center - Main Arena
6:00 p.m. - Live Music: Brandon Smith Band, Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage
6:00 p.m. - Live Music: The Emotions, Carruth Plaza, Main Stage
7:30 p.m. - Live Music: London Lawhon, The Junction
8:30 p.m. - Live Music: Kin Faux, NRG Park
This is the Rodeo stuff we’ve got cooking on Click2Houston.com. Help yourself and save some money, time and effort getting around and enjoying all the best the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has to offer:
- The family-friendly guide to the Houston Rodeo>> Make the mega-spectacle manageable, affordable and fun for people with families.
- What’s new at the Houston Rodeo in 2023 >> Drone show, Cheeto chicken sandwiches, a high-speed coaster and more
- 5 ways to save on your trip >> Planning your trip now can help save money in the future.
- Kings, queens and singing cowboys >> The most influential entertainers in Houston Rodeo history.
- Test your Houston Rodeo knowledge >> Our quiz lets you put your rodeo knowledge to the test.
- View the 2023 entertainment lineup >> The lineup features a mix of genres, including country, EDM, hip-hop, Norteño, pop, rock, and Christian.
- Elvis, bucking broncos and the Astrodome >> We can’t stop watching this archived footage of the Houston Rodeo.
We want to see your rockin’ rodeo pics! 📸 Share your best memories of the Houston Livestock show and Rodeo with us at Click2Pins and we may share your photos on television during our newscasts.