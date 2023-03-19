Luke Bryan closes out this year’s Houston Rodeo on March 19

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 22: Country artist Luke Bryan performs at the Grand Ole Opry House on October 22, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – All great, grand things must come to an end. If you’re headed out to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo today, there’s so much to see and do -- and tonight there’s country music superstar Luke Bryan closing out this year’s show.

Here’s what you can expect to enjoy at today’s Houston Rodeo lineup.

Events throughout the day:

12:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center

1:00 p.m. - Live Music: Wes Nickerson, Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage

1:00 p.m. - Live Music: Mason Creager & The Gulf Coast Drifters, Carruth Plaza, Main Stage

2:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center

2:00 p.m. - Live Music: Sunset Jam, The Junction

3:45 p.m. - RODEOHOUSTON Championship, followed by Luke Bryan in concert, NRG Stadium

4:00 p.m. - Disc Dogs

NRG Center - Main Arena

4:00 p.m. - Family Entertainment (hourly, ends 7 p.m.). The Junction

4:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations. NRG Center

5:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center

6:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center

6:00 p.m. - Luke Bryan, NRG Stadium

6:00 p.m. - Disc Dogs, NRG Center - Main Arena

6:00 p.m. - Live Music: Brandon Smith Band, Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage

6:00 p.m. - Live Music: The Emotions, Carruth Plaza, Main Stage

7:30 p.m. - Live Music: London Lawhon, The Junction

8:30 p.m. - Live Music: Kin Faux, NRG Park

