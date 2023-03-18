Alpaca costume contest, Brad Paisley and more!: Inside the Houston Rodeo on March 18

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 23: Brad Paisley performs during the ACM Party For A Cause at Ascend Amphitheater on August 23, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM)

HOUSTON – Happy weekend! Happy Saturday! Happy Rodeo! If you’re headed out to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo today, there’s so much to see and do if you’re planning to go out to NRG.

Here’s what you can expect to enjoy at today’s Houston Rodeo lineup.

Events throughout the day:

8:00 a.m. - Agriculture Mechanics Competition, NRG Center – East Arena

8:00 a.m. - Horse Show: Donkey & Mule Trail, Ranch Riding, and Western Performance Events, NRG Arena

8:00 a.m. - Open Llama & Alpaca Show: Showmanship, NRG Arena - Hall A

8:30 a.m. - Contest: 4-H/FFA Wildlife Habitat Judging Long Acres Ranch; Richmond, TX.

9:00 a.m. - AGVENTURE, presented by Oxy NRG Center

9:00 a.m. - Farming Simulator Experience, Presented by Giants Software NRG Center

9:00 a.m. - Petting Zoo The Junction

9:00 a.m. - Lloan-A-Llama, NRG Arena - Hall A

10:00 a.m. - The Junction Carnival (closes at midnight), The Junction

10:00 a.m. - Carnival (closes at midnight), NRG Park

10:00 a.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center

10:00 a.m. - Born to Buck, The Junction

10:00 a.m. - Fun on the Farm, The Junction

10:00 a.m. - Shopping & Dining NRG Arena, NRG Center & NRG Park

10:00 a.m. - Coca Cola Icehouse Outside NRG Stadium, East Side

10:00 a.m. - Miller Time Bar

10:30 a.m. - Llama & Alpaca Show: Halter, NRG Arena - Hall A

10:30 a.m. - Open Alpaca Show: Costume (30 minutes following Halter), NRG Arena - Hall A

10:30 a.m. - Youth Alpaca Show: Costume (following Open), NRG Arena - Hall A

11:00 a.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

11:00 a.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

11:00 a.m. - Extreme Dogs, The Junction

11:00 a.m. - Family Entertainment (hourly, ends 7 p.m.), The Junction

11:00 a.m. - Champion Wine Garden

11:00 a.m. - Junior Market Steer Auction, NRG Arena Sales Pavilion

11:30 a.m. - Pig Races, The Junction

12:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

12:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

12:00 p.m. - Contest: 4-H & FFA Livestock Judging, Fort Bend County Fairgrounds

12:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction

1:00 p.m. - Intercollegiate Livestock Judging Reasons, Houston Marriott Sugar Land

1:00 p.m. - Live Music: Mark Odom Band, Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage

1:00 p.m. - Live Music: The Randy Brown Show, Carruth Plaza, Main Stage

1:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs The Junction

1:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction

1:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction

2:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction

2:00 p.m. - Youth Cattle Show: Texas Longhorn, NRG Center - Main Arena

2:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

3:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction

3:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction

3:45 p.m. - Wild Card 2, followed by Brad Paisley in concert, NRG Stadium

4:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

4:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

4:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs The Junction

4:00 p.m. - Llama & Alpaca Show: Group Classes, NRG Arena - Hall A

4:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction

4:30 p.m. - 4-H/FFA Livestock Judging Contest Results and Awards, Fort Bend County Fairgrounds

5:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

5:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

5:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction

6:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

6:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs The Junction

6:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

6:00 p.m. - Brad Paisley, NRG Stadium

6:00 p.m. - Live Music: Justin Thompason, Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage

6:00 p.m. - Llama & Alpaca Show: Lympics Exhibition, NRG Arena - Hall A

6:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction

7:00 p.m. - Live Music: Django Walker Band, Carruth Plaza, Main Stage

7:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

7:30 p.m. - Mentalist: Dale K, The Junction

8:30 p.m. - Live Music: Jesse Raub Jr., NRG Park

10:00 p.m. - Live Music: Kin Faux, Carruth Plaza, Main Stage

This is the Rodeo stuff we’ve got cooking on Click2Houston.com. Help yourself and save some money, time and effort getting around and enjoying all the best the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has to offer:

We want to see your rockin’ rodeo pics! 📸 Share your best memories of the Houston Livestock show and Rodeo with us at Click2Pins and we may share your photos on television during our newscasts.