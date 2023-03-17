‘I’m very happy that he’s my friend’: Meet best friends who don’t let 94-year age difference interfere with fun they have together

To many, age is just a number. Meet best friends who don’t let their age difference interfere with the fun they have together.

At the Tamarisk Assisted Living Center tucked away in Warwick, 100-year-old Florence Katz is eager for the arrival of six-year-old Marcel Ginsete.

Marcel has been visiting for “day dates.” The pair met months ago since his mom works here - and the two became fast friends.

“Right after that, Florence asked if we could come back and so we started to make regular trips to play all sorts of games and a really sweet friendship has developed,” Marcel’s mother said.

“We had a really good time, and his mother brought him again and again and again,” Katz said.

Watch the video above to see their miraculous bonding, transcending time and age, and focusing purely on the joys of life.