Chris Stapleton, Llama and Alpaca Parade and more! 🦙🥰🎤: Inside the Houston Rodeo on March 16

HOUSTON – If you’re headed out to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo today, there’s so much to see and do -- and tonight there’s country music superstar Chris Stapleton.
Here’s what you can expect to enjoy at today’s Houston Rodeo lineup.
Events throughout the day:
8:00 a.m. - Junior Market Scramble Steer Show - Wave 2 (Awards presentation to follow), NRG Center - Main Arena
8:00 a.m. - Horse Show: Youth Western Performance Events, NRG Arena
8:00 a.m. - Junior Market Barrow Show (Show D : Chester White/Landrace, Other Crossbred II), NRG Center – East Arena
8:30 a.m. - Contest: Veterinary Science, NRG Center - Rooms 201 - 203
9:00 a.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center
9:00 a.m. - AGVENTURE, NRG Center
9:00 a.m. - Farming Simulator Experience, NRG Center
9:00 a.m. - Petting Zoo, The Junction
9:30 a.m. - Junior Market Steer Show - Wave II (Show C: Limousin, Hereford, Polled Hereford, Angus, Red Angus, B, NRG Center - Main Arena
10:00 a.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center
10:00 a.m. - Fun on the Farm, The Junction
10:00 a.m. - Shopping & Dining NRG Arena, NRG Center & NRG Park
10:00 a.m. - Coca Cola Icehouse Outside NRG Stadium, East Side
10:00 a.m. - Miller Time Bar
10:00 a.m. Born to Buck, The Junction
11:00 a.m. - Family Entertainment (hourly, ends 4 p.m.), The Junction
11:00 a.m. - The Junction Carnival (closes at midnight), The Junction
11:00 a.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center
11:00 a.m. - Extreme Dogs, The Junction
11:00 a.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B, The Junction
11:30 a.m. - Pig Races, The Junction
12:00 p.m. - Carnival (closes at midnight), NRG Park
12:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center
12:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction
12:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction
1:00 p.m. - Contest: Veterinary Science Finals, NRG Center - Rooms 201 - 203
1:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center
1:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs, The Junction
1:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction
1:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction
2:00 p.m. - Llama Show: Walking Fleece, NRG Arena - Hall B
2:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction
2:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center
3:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction
3:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction
3:30 p.m. - Contest: Veterinary Science Contest Awards, NRG Center - Rooms 201 - 203
4:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center
4:00 p.m. - Llama & Alpaca Parade, NRG Arena - Hall B
4:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction
4:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs, The Junction
4:00 p.m. - Live Music: Pecos Jane, Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage
4:00 p.m. - Champion Wine Garden, Champion Wine Garden
4:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction
5:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center
5:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction
5:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction
6:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction
6:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs, The Junction
6:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center
6:00 p.m. - Live Music: Brandon Smith Band, Carruth Plaza, Main Stage
6:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction
6:45 p.m. - Semifinal 2, followed by Chris Stapleton in concert, NRG Stadium
7:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction
7:30 p.m. - Junior Market Barrow Champion Selection, NRG Center – East Arena
7:30 p.m. - Live Music: Kane Alvorado, Stars Over Texas Stage
9:00 p.m. - Chris Stapleton, NRG Stadium
10:15 p.m. - Live Music: Bubba Westly, NRG Park
