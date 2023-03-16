Chris Stapleton, Llama and Alpaca Parade and more! 🦙🥰🎤: Inside the Houston Rodeo on March 16

FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 25: Chris Stapleton performs onstage during day two of the 2022 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival on September 25, 2022 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival)

HOUSTON – If you’re headed out to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo today, there’s so much to see and do -- and tonight there’s country music superstar Chris Stapleton.

Here’s what you can expect to enjoy at today’s Houston Rodeo lineup.

Events throughout the day:

8:00 a.m. - Junior Market Scramble Steer Show - Wave 2 (Awards presentation to follow), NRG Center - Main Arena

8:00 a.m. - Horse Show: Youth Western Performance Events, NRG Arena

8:00 a.m. - Junior Market Barrow Show (Show D : Chester White/Landrace, Other Crossbred II), NRG Center – East Arena

8:30 a.m. - Contest: Veterinary Science, NRG Center - Rooms 201 - 203

9:00 a.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center

9:00 a.m. - AGVENTURE, NRG Center

9:00 a.m. - Farming Simulator Experience, NRG Center

9:00 a.m. - Petting Zoo, The Junction

9:30 a.m. - Junior Market Steer Show - Wave II (Show C: Limousin, Hereford, Polled Hereford, Angus, Red Angus, B, NRG Center - Main Arena

10:00 a.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center

10:00 a.m. - Fun on the Farm, The Junction

10:00 a.m. - Shopping & Dining NRG Arena, NRG Center & NRG Park

10:00 a.m. - Coca Cola Icehouse Outside NRG Stadium, East Side

10:00 a.m. - Miller Time Bar

10:00 a.m. Born to Buck, The Junction

11:00 a.m. - Family Entertainment (hourly, ends 4 p.m.), The Junction

11:00 a.m. - The Junction Carnival (closes at midnight), The Junction

11:00 a.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center

11:00 a.m. - Extreme Dogs, The Junction

11:00 a.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B, The Junction

11:30 a.m. - Pig Races, The Junction

12:00 p.m. - Carnival (closes at midnight), NRG Park

12:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center

12:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction

12:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction

1:00 p.m. - Contest: Veterinary Science Finals, NRG Center - Rooms 201 - 203

1:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center

1:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs, The Junction

1:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction

1:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction

2:00 p.m. - Llama Show: Walking Fleece, NRG Arena - Hall B

2:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction

2:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center

3:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction

3:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction

3:30 p.m. - Contest: Veterinary Science Contest Awards, NRG Center - Rooms 201 - 203

4:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center

4:00 p.m. - Llama & Alpaca Parade, NRG Arena - Hall B

4:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction

4:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs, The Junction

4:00 p.m. - Live Music: Pecos Jane, Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage

4:00 p.m. - Champion Wine Garden, Champion Wine Garden

4:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction

5:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center

5:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction

5:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction

6:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction

6:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs, The Junction

6:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center

6:00 p.m. - Live Music: Brandon Smith Band, Carruth Plaza, Main Stage

6:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction

6:45 p.m. - Semifinal 2, followed by Chris Stapleton in concert, NRG Stadium

7:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction

7:30 p.m. - Junior Market Barrow Champion Selection, NRG Center – East Arena

7:30 p.m. - Live Music: Kane Alvorado, Stars Over Texas Stage

9:00 p.m. - Chris Stapleton, NRG Stadium

10:15 p.m. - Live Music: Bubba Westly, NRG Park

This is the Rodeo stuff we’ve got cooking on Click2Houston.com. Help yourself and save some money, time and effort getting around and enjoying all the best the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has to offer:

We want to see your rockin’ rodeo pics! 📸 Share your best memories of the Houston Livestock show and Rodeo with us at Click2Pins and we may share your photos on television during our newscasts.