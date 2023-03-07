New Kids on the Block bring 90s joy, nostalgia to the 2023 Rodeo: Inside the Houston Rodeo on March 7

HOUSTON – Happy Tuesday, Houston Rodeo fans! If you’re headed out to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo today you’re in for a treat! Here’s a lineup of fun if you’re planning to go out to NRG.

Here’s what you can expect to enjoy at today’s Houston Rodeo lineup.

Events throughout the day:

7:00 a.m. - Horse Show: RSNC Ranch Sorting Events NRG Arena

8:00 a.m. - American Scramble Heifer Show NRG Center - Main Arena

9:00 a.m. - AGVENTURE, presented by Oxy NRG Center

9:00 a.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

9:00 a.m. - Farming Simulator Experience, Presented by Giants Software NRG Center

9:00 a.m. - Petting Zoo The Junction

10:00 a.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

10:00 a.m. - Born to Buck® presented by Oxy The Junction

10:00 a.m. - Fun on the Farm The Junction

10:00 a.m. - Shopping & Dining NRG Arena, NRG Center & NRG Park

10:00 a.m. - Coca Cola Icehouse Outside NRG Stadium, East Side

10:00 a.m. - Miller Time Bar

10:30 a.m. - Youth Rabbit Show: Breeding Rabbit NRG Arena - Hall B

10:30 a.m. - Junior Breeding Heifer Show - Wave 1 (East: ARB, Brangus, Simbrah,) (West: Beefmaster, Red Brangus, NRG Center - Main Arena

11:00 a.m. - Family Entertainment (hourly, ends at 3 p.m.)The Junction

11:00 a.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

11:00 a.m. - The Junction Carnival (closes at midnight) The Junction

11:00 a.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

11:00 a.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

11:00 a.m. - Extreme Dogs The Junction

12:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

12:00 p.m. - Junior Commercial Steer Awards Luncheon NRG Arena Sales Pavilion

12:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction

1:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

1:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs The Junction

1:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

1:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction

2:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

2:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

3:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

3:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction

4:00 p.m. - Carnival (closes at midnight) NRG Park

4:00 p.m. - Live Music: Shay Domann Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage

4:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

4:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

4:00 p.m. - Champion Wine Garden, Presented by Frost Bank Champion Wine Garden

4:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs The Junction

4:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDEThe Junction

5:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

5:00 p.m. - Rodeo Rockstar, presented by Whataburger Semifinal Round The Junction

5:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

5:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction

6:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

6:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs The Junction

6:00 p.m. - Live Music: The Moment Carruth Plaza, Main Stage

6:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

6:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction

6:45 p.m. - Super Series III, Round 2, followed by New Kids on The Block in concert NRG Stadium

7:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

8:00 p.m. - Live Music The Junction

9:00 p.m. - New Kids on the Block NRG Stadium

10:15 p.m. - Live Music: Big Joe Walker NRG Park

This is the Rodeo stuff we’ve got cooking on Click2Houston.com. Help yourself and save some money, time and effort getting around and enjoying all the best the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has to offer:

We want to see your rockin’ rodeo pics! 📸 Share your best memories of the Houston Livestock show and Rodeo with us at Click2Pins and we may share your photos on television during our newscasts.