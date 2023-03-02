🔒Wild lightning⚡, an itchy heron and azaleas in full bloom💐: See the best of our latest Click2Pins submissions

HOUSTON – Ever get overwhelmed by how beautiful Texas can be? If it hasn’t happened in a while, read on and look at the beautiful photos people have shared with us this week on Click2Pins.com.
Thanks for sharing yours with us! Haven’t done it yet. Here’s where to start!
In case you’re wondering, Click2Pins.com is where we find the photos that are making your life what it is in Southeast Texas. We love seeing your submissions of weather, animals, news around where you are and touching moments that bring us closer to what matters to you.
Thank you so much to those who have submitted their videos and photos to us and congratulations to those who have been included in the roundup below.
Here are some of this week’s best Click2Pins.com submissions. We’ve put a 📸 icon on top of our favorite for the week:
📸
Kathleen Falcona,kathleenfalcona
First Houston bluebonnets of the season are here! 3/1/2023
WEEinthecity
The gold dust sunset is off to the side ~ I caught the Blue Heron with an itch out of the corner of my eye.
SkyWatcher (Oscar)
Time lapse video of planets Jupiter and Venus setting behind a tree.
SkyWatcher (Oscar)
I was lucky getting this pic of the conjunction between Jupiter and Venus tonight. I probably won't be so lucky tomorrow night.
Taylor Mcclelland
The sunset was looking promising until the low level clouds moved in.
jaxsun
Mr. Squirrel enjoying the spring blooms in the Cherry Plum Tree. Jack in Shenandoah
BillB
While walking on the river trail in Louise Hays Park in Kerrville this morning, a Red-Shouldered Hawk landed in a tree in front of us. We watched it for several minutes before walking on with it still in the tree.
TX_ShrimpDiva
My shrimp bring all the pelicans to the boat. Welcome to Galveston, Texas.
TX_ShrimpDiva
Helping the oldest active shrimper in Texas, my 89 year old father-in-law Capt. Jerome KUNZ. His motto. ~ “If you rest, you rust.”
Keep ‘em coming, y’all! We could feature your videos or photos in our next roundup story!
On your phone
Go to Click2Houston app, click on the button with three dots at the very top of the screen, tap Weather and then tap Click2Pins. Log in to upload a pin. Tap the channel and category your photo would fall under and then tap Upload a pin and choose the file from your phone.
On a computer
Go to Click2Pins.com, click on Upload a Pin, choose your photo from your phone or computer in the Upload file box, use the dropdown box to put your video or photo in the channel that best fits your photo, add a category and description, read our terms of use and click “Upload a Pin.” That’s it!
What’s your favorite photo from those above? Let us know in the comments.