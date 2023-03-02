🔒Wild lightning⚡, an itchy heron and azaleas in full bloom💐: See the best of our latest Click2Pins submissions

HOUSTON – Ever get overwhelmed by how beautiful Texas can be? If it hasn’t happened in a while, read on and look at the beautiful photos people have shared with us this week on Click2Pins.com.

Thanks for sharing yours with us! Haven’t done it yet. Here’s where to start!

In case you’re wondering, Click2Pins.com is where we find the photos that are making your life what it is in Southeast Texas. We love seeing your submissions of weather, animals, news around where you are and touching moments that bring us closer to what matters to you.

Thank you so much to those who have submitted their videos and photos to us and congratulations to those who have been included in the roundup below.

Here are some of this week’s best Click2Pins.com submissions. We’ve put a 📸 icon on top of our favorite for the week:

📸

Kathleen Falcona,kathleenfalcona First Houston bluebonnets of the season are here! 3/1/2023 0 s 2

christyy70 Last nights hail! 0 s 0

johnsedlak A stellar evening for a walk along the shores of Lake Houston in Kingwood. 0 s 0

johnsedlak A stellar evening for a walk on the shores of Lake Houston in Kingwood. 0 s 0

WEEinthecity The gold dust sunset is off to the side ~ I caught the Blue Heron with an itch out of the corner of my eye. 0 s 0

SkyWatcher (Oscar) Time lapse video of planets Jupiter and Venus setting behind a tree. 0 s 0

WandaRicketson Nice evening walk on the Bayou 0 s 1

KPRC 2 Anthony Yanez Day 1 of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. 0 s 0

TAllen The azaleas are beautiful today. Hope they're still here after Thursday! 0 s 0

Leah 0 s 0

naser.elkhalili 0 s 0

Katvetal Alva is ready to rodeo 0 s 0

Mikeheadley Birdseye view of a hawk that landed on our patio overlooking Hermann Park 0 s 0

sillykidd1998@yahoo.com Incredible how God paints 0 s 0

SkyWatcher (Oscar) I was lucky getting this pic of the conjunction between Jupiter and Venus tonight. I probably won't be so lucky tomorrow night. 0 s 0

SkyWatcher (Oscar) A twilight blue sky serves up a cratered waxing gibbous moon. 0 s 0

Taylor Mcclelland Two ducks taking flight into the sunset 0 s 0

Taylor Mcclelland The sunset was looking promising until the low level clouds moved in. 0 s 0

VictorGutierrez 0 s 0

WEEinthecity February 28th Sunset 0 s 0

jaxsun Mr. Squirrel enjoying the spring blooms in the Cherry Plum Tree. Jack in Shenandoah 0 s 0

Dogmommakelly Let’s Rodeo Y’all! We have a new Sheriff in town! Isabella from Cypress! 0 s 0

CindyJ Timmy is ready to rodeo🤠🐴 🖤Timmy 0 s 0

Ron Wildflowers are blooming along the White Oak Bayou Greenway. 0 s 0

Rgarcia1427 Have you ever seen a BIRD tree? 0 s 0

BillB While walking on the river trail in Louise Hays Park in Kerrville this morning, a Red-Shouldered Hawk landed in a tree in front of us. We watched it for several minutes before walking on with it still in the tree. 0 s 0

Javier Z Surf the sunset waves! 0 s 0

Lisa Ann Ramirez Beautiful Sunset 0 s 0

Jamie Lee Blue Bonnets are coming in. At my parents house in Atascosa county. 0 s 0

Tricia Iio Mouse enjoying the sunshine in Westbury. 0 s 0

TX_ShrimpDiva My shrimp bring all the pelicans to the boat. Welcome to Galveston, Texas. 0 s 0

TX_ShrimpDiva Helping the oldest active shrimper in Texas, my 89 year old father-in-law Capt. Jerome KUNZ. His motto. ~ “If you rest, you rust.” 0 s 0

Keep ‘em coming, y’all! We could feature your videos or photos in our next roundup story!

On your phone

Go to Click2Houston app, click on the button with three dots at the very top of the screen, tap Weather and then tap Click2Pins. Log in to upload a pin. Tap the channel and category your photo would fall under and then tap Upload a pin and choose the file from your phone.

On a computer

Go to Click2Pins.com, click on Upload a Pin, choose your photo from your phone or computer in the Upload file box, use the dropdown box to put your video or photo in the channel that best fits your photo, add a category and description, read our terms of use and click “Upload a Pin.” That’s it!

What’s your favorite photo from those above? Let us know in the comments.