🔒Wild lightning⚡, an itchy heron and azaleas in full bloom💐: See the best of our latest Click2Pins submissions

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

HOUSTON – Ever get overwhelmed by how beautiful Texas can be? If it hasn’t happened in a while, read on and look at the beautiful photos people have shared with us this week on Click2Pins.com.

Thanks for sharing yours with us! Haven’t done it yet. Here’s where to start!

In case you’re wondering, Click2Pins.com is where we find the photos that are making your life what it is in Southeast Texas. We love seeing your submissions of weather, animals, news around where you are and touching moments that bring us closer to what matters to you.

Thank you so much to those who have submitted their videos and photos to us and congratulations to those who have been included in the roundup below.

Here are some of this week’s best Click2Pins.com submissions. We’ve put a 📸 icon on top of our favorite for the week:

📸

Kathleen Falcona,kathleenfalcona

First Houston bluebonnets of the season are here! 3/1/2023

Houston
christyy70

Last nights hail!

San Antonio
johnsedlak

A stellar evening for a walk along the shores of Lake Houston in Kingwood.

Houston
johnsedlak

A stellar evening for a walk on the shores of Lake Houston in Kingwood.

Houston
WEEinthecity

The gold dust sunset is off to the side ~ I caught the Blue Heron with an itch out of the corner of my eye.

League City
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

Time lapse video of planets Jupiter and Venus setting behind a tree.

San Antonio
WandaRicketson

Nice evening walk on the Bayou

Houston
KPRC 2 Anthony Yanez

Day 1 of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Houston
TAllen

The azaleas are beautiful today. Hope they're still here after Thursday!

Magnolia
Leah
Houston
naser.elkhalili
Houston
Katvetal

Alva is ready to rodeo

Houston
Mikeheadley

Birdseye view of a hawk that landed on our patio overlooking Hermann Park

Houston
sillykidd1998@yahoo.com

Incredible how God paints

Cotulla
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

I was lucky getting this pic of the conjunction between Jupiter and Venus tonight. I probably won't be so lucky tomorrow night.

San Antonio
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

A twilight blue sky serves up a cratered waxing gibbous moon.

San Antonio
Taylor Mcclelland

Two ducks taking flight into the sunset

San Antonio
Taylor Mcclelland

The sunset was looking promising until the low level clouds moved in.

San Antonio
VictorGutierrez
Houston
WEEinthecity

February 28th Sunset

League City
jaxsun

Mr. Squirrel enjoying the spring blooms in the Cherry Plum Tree. Jack in Shenandoah

Shenandoah
Dogmommakelly

Let’s Rodeo Y’all! We have a new Sheriff in town! Isabella from Cypress!

Cypress
CindyJ

Timmy is ready to rodeo🤠🐴 🖤Timmy

Houston
Ron

Wildflowers are blooming along the White Oak Bayou Greenway.

Houston
Rgarcia1427

Have you ever seen a BIRD tree?

San Antonio
BillB

While walking on the river trail in Louise Hays Park in Kerrville this morning, a Red-Shouldered Hawk landed in a tree in front of us. We watched it for several minutes before walking on with it still in the tree.

Kerrville
Javier Z

Surf the sunset waves!

Houston
Lisa Ann Ramirez

Beautiful Sunset

San Antonio
Jamie Lee

Blue Bonnets are coming in. At my parents house in Atascosa county.

San Antonio
Tricia Iio

Mouse enjoying the sunshine in Westbury.

Houston
TX_ShrimpDiva

My shrimp bring all the pelicans to the boat. Welcome to Galveston, Texas.

Texas City
TX_ShrimpDiva

Helping the oldest active shrimper in Texas, my 89 year old father-in-law Capt. Jerome KUNZ. His motto. ~ “If you rest, you rust.”

Houston

Keep ‘em coming, y’all! We could feature your videos or photos in our next roundup story!

On your phone

Go to Click2Houston app, click on the button with three dots at the very top of the screen, tap Weather and then tap Click2Pins. Log in to upload a pin. Tap the channel and category your photo would fall under and then tap Upload a pin and choose the file from your phone.

On a computer

Go to Click2Pins.com, click on Upload a Pin, choose your photo from your phone or computer in the Upload file box, use the dropdown box to put your video or photo in the channel that best fits your photo, add a category and description, read our terms of use and click “Upload a Pin.” That’s it!

What’s your favorite photo from those above? Let us know in the comments.

About the Author:

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, consumer and business news and local crime coverage.

