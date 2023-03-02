Lauren Daigle and LIVE competitions: Inside the Houston Rodeo on March 2

HOUSTON – Happy Thursday! It’s Friday-eve and that means you get all of the almost-weekend vibes and the less-than-crowded experience at the Houston Rodeo. Today we have a crazy-good lineup of fun if you’re planning to go out to NRG.
We have a special treat for you this morning. You can watch the Brahman Show (females) and the Horse Show NCHA Cutting LIVE on Click2Houston.com at 8:00 a.m. Watch here at that time to see the competitions.
Here’s what you can expect to enjoy at today’s Houston Rodeo lineup.
Events throughout the day:
8:00 a.m. - Cattle Show: Brahman Show (Females)NRG Center - Main Arena
8:00 a.m. - Agri-Summit NRG Arena - Hall B
8:00 a.m. - NCHA Cutting: 4 Year Old Non Pro NRG Arena
8:00 a.m. - NCHA Cutting: 5/6 Year Old Open NRG Arena
8:00 a.m. - NCHA Cutting: 5/6 Year Old Non Pro NRG Arena
9:00 a.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center
9:00 a.m. - AGVENTURE, presented by Oxy NRG Center
9:00 a.m. - Petting Zoo The Junction
9:00 a.m. - Farming Simulator Experience, Presented by Giants Software NRG Center
10:00 a.m. - Ranching & Wildlife Expo (closes at 7 p.m.)NRG Center- East End, 2nd Floor
10:00 a.m. The Junction Carnival (closes at midnight)The Junction
10:00 a.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center
10:00 a.m. - Born to Buck® presented by Oxy The Junction
10:00 a.m. - Fun on the Farm The Junction
10:00 a.m. - Shopping & Dining NRG Arena, NRG Center & NRG Park
10:00 a.m. - Coca Cola Icehouse Outside NRG Stadium, East Side
10:00 a.m. - Miller Time Bar
10:00 a.m. - Topo Chico Hard Seltzer’s Backyard The Junction
11:00 a.m. - Family Entertainment (hourly, ends at 7 p.m.)The Junction
11:00 a.m. - Educational Seminars, Ranching/Land Ownership 101: Partners and Collaborators NRG Center - Room 207
11:00 a.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center
11:00 a.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction
11:00 a.m. - Extreme Dogs The Junction
11:30 a.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction
11:30 a.m. - Educational Seminars, Ranching/Land Ownership 101: H Calf Program – Natural Disaster Prep & Response NRG Center - Room 207
12:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center
12:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction
12:15 p.m. - Educational Seminars, Ranching/Land Ownership 101: H Calf Program - Zoonotic Diseases in Wildlife NRG Center - Room 207
12:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction
1:00 p.m. - Educational Seminars, Ranching/Land Ownership 101: H Calf Program - Cattle 101 - How To Get Started NRG Center - Room 207
1:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center
1:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs The Junction
1:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction
1:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction
2:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction
2:00 p.m. - Educational Seminars, Ranching/Land Ownership 101: H Calf Program - Cattle Market Update & Obtaining NRG Center - Room 207
2:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour DemonstrationsNRG Center
3:00 p.m. - Educational Seminars, Ranching/Land Ownership 101: H Calf Program - Land & Cattle - I Have Land, Now NRG Center - Room 207
3:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction
3:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction
3:45 p.m. - Educational Seminars, Ranching/Land Ownership 101: Update on Texas Land Markets and Rural Financing NRG Center - Room 207
4:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center
4:00 p.m. - Champion Wine Garden, Presented by Frost Bank Champion Wine Garden
4:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction
4:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs The Junction
4:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction
4:30 p.m. - Texas Wine Celebration Day Complimentary Public Wine Tasting (ends at 6:30 p.m.)Carruth Plaza, Hill Country Tent
4:45 p.m. - Educational Seminars, Ranching/Land Ownership 101: H Calf Program - Steak 101NRG Center - Room 207
5:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center
5:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction
5:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction
6:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center
6:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction
6:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs The Junction
6:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction
6:45 p.m. - Super Series I Championship followed by Lauren Daigle in concert NRG Stadium
7:00 p.m. - Cattle Sale: International Brahman NRG Center – East Arena
7:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction
Events at the music venues:
4:00 p.m. - Live Music: Robert Hartye Band Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage
6:00 p.m. - Live Music: The Emotions Carruth Plaza, Main Stage
7:30 p.m. - Live Music: Briana Adams The Junction
9:00 p.m. - Lauren Daigle NRG Stadium
10:15 p.m. - Live Music: Graycie York NRG Park
This is the Rodeo stuff we've got cooking on Click2Houston.com.
