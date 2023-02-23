79º

FREE Pancakes: IHOP to serve free short pancake stacks in honor of National Pancake Day

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Image of pancakes. (Desativado via Pexels.com)

HOUSTON – Who likes free pancakes?

The International House of Pancakes will serve up short stacks of pancakes in honor of National Pancake Day.

Customers who dine in at Houston-area IHOP restaurants can get their free short stack of buttermilk pancakes between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

In addition to dining in, customers who are enrolled in IHOP’s rewards program, the International Bank of Pancakes will receive two times the PanCoins on any additional menu items purchased for a limited time, according to a news release.

