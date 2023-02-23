FREE Pancakes: IHOP to serve free short pancake stacks in honor of National Pancake Day

HOUSTON – Who likes free pancakes?

The International House of Pancakes will serve up short stacks of pancakes in honor of National Pancake Day.

Customers who dine in at Houston-area IHOP restaurants can get their free short stack of buttermilk pancakes between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

We'll stack it up. You take it down. Celebrate National Pancake Day with a free short stack from 7am-7pm on Feb. 28! And earn double PanCoins on all other purchases! #IHOPNationalPancakeDay pic.twitter.com/Ep4PxkLKW1 — IHOP (@IHOP) February 21, 2023

In addition to dining in, customers who are enrolled in IHOP’s rewards program, the International Bank of Pancakes will receive two times the PanCoins on any additional menu items purchased for a limited time, according to a news release.

