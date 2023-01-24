KPRC 2 Community: We have spots for 5 Insiders to volunteer alongside our team tomorrow to help Kids’ Meals

Houston – Five members of KPRC 2 Insider are invited to join our team and volunteers from Energy Transfer to help Kids’ Meals this Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Kids’ Meals, Inc. is the nation’s only free, healthy meal delivery program for children. The organization says its mission is to end childhood hunger in Houston by delivering meals every weekday, year-round directly to the homes of poverty-stricken preschool-aged children who suffer from food insecurity and often live in food deserts.

If you’re a KPRC 2 Insider and have a few hours free Wednesday morning, we want you to join us to make a difference for Houston children.

Volunteer space is limited, and registration will close immediately once all five spots are filled. Please use the link below to learn more and to register.

Volunteers must be:

KPRC 2 Insiders

Over the age of 18

Available for a three-hour shift on Jan. 25, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Have transportation to the volunteer site in northwest Houston

Willing to sign a participant release, liability waiver, and indemnification agreement

Okay with appearing in live and recorded segments on TV and online on KPRC 2′s platforms

