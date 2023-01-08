63º

Hail in Huntsville, lightning in downtown Houston among many Click2Pins submissions following overnight storms

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Lightning in downtown Houston, and hail in Huntsville (Mikeheadley/KPRC 2)

HOUSTON – Heavy rain and thunderstorms associated with a cold front moved through the Houston area late Saturday and into Sunday morning.

Houstonians and residents throughout the area have sent KPRC 2 their photos and videos, including photos of hail in the Huntsville area.

Check them out below!

tammy

Huntsville Texas

Huntsville
tammy

Huntsville Texas hail!

Huntsville
tammy

Raining ice in Huntsville!!

Huntsville
Nancy Galloway

Heavy rain in New Ulm!!

New Ulm
Mikeheadley

Lightning from our patio near Hermann Park

Houston
Ron Wooten

Bright lights this morning

Jamaica Beach
Ron Wooten

Loud morning on the island

Jamaica Beach
BobG

Lightning bolt over downtown Houston skyline on January 7, 2023, approximately 11PM.

Houston
Leigh Ann Styles

Quite the light show in Spring/Klein!!

Spring
Teresa McOmber

3-4” of rain Copperfield Southdown off Hwy. 6 @ Logenbaugh Lights are also off due to tremendous lightning. *Some have Generacs

Houston

Have photos or videos you’d like to share with us? Go to Click2Houston.com/Pins and upload them. We may use them on-air or online!

