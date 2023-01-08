Hail in Huntsville, lightning in downtown Houston among many Click2Pins submissions following overnight storms

HOUSTON – Heavy rain and thunderstorms associated with a cold front moved through the Houston area late Saturday and into Sunday morning.
Houstonians and residents throughout the area have sent KPRC 2 their photos and videos, including photos of hail in the Huntsville area.
Check them out below!
tammy
Huntsville Texas
tammy
Huntsville Texas hail!
tammy
Raining ice in Huntsville!!
Nancy Galloway
Heavy rain in New Ulm!!
Mikeheadley
Lightning from our patio near Hermann Park
Ron Wooten
Bright lights this morning
Ron Wooten
Loud morning on the island
BobG
Lightning bolt over downtown Houston skyline on January 7, 2023, approximately 11PM.
Leigh Ann Styles
Quite the light show in Spring/Klein!!
Teresa McOmber
3-4” of rain Copperfield Southdown off Hwy. 6 @ Logenbaugh Lights are also off due to tremendous lightning. *Some have Generacs
