Hail in Huntsville, lightning in downtown Houston among many Click2Pins submissions following overnight storms

Lightning in downtown Houston, and hail in Huntsville

HOUSTON – Heavy rain and thunderstorms associated with a cold front moved through the Houston area late Saturday and into Sunday morning.

Houstonians and residents throughout the area have sent KPRC 2 their photos and videos, including photos of hail in the Huntsville area.

Check them out below!

tammy Huntsville Texas 0 s 0

tammy Huntsville Texas hail! 0 s 0

tammy Raining ice in Huntsville!! 0 s 0

Nancy Galloway Heavy rain in New Ulm!! 0 s 0

Mikeheadley Lightning from our patio near Hermann Park 0 s 0

Ron Wooten Bright lights this morning 0 s 0

Ron Wooten Loud morning on the island 0 s 0

BobG Lightning bolt over downtown Houston skyline on January 7, 2023, approximately 11PM. 0 s 0

Leigh Ann Styles Quite the light show in Spring/Klein!! 0 s 0

Teresa McOmber 3-4” of rain Copperfield Southdown off Hwy. 6 @ Logenbaugh Lights are also off due to tremendous lightning. *Some have Generacs 0 s 0

Have photos or videos you’d like to share with us? Go to Click2Houston.com/Pins and upload them. We may use them on-air or online!