🔒Self-care on a budget in the Houston area: 9 places to unwind, grab some peace without breaking the bank

HOUSTON – We all need some time to slow down, take care of ourselves and just breathe.

In the Houston area, that also doesn’t have to be an incredibly expensive.

Here are some ways to take care of yourself on a budget in our area.

Get a haircut and style, hair color, hair treatments, makeup, facials, massages or waxing -- all in one budget-friendly place

MUNICH, GERMANY - JULY 21: Aveda sign is seen on July 21, 2020 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images) (2020 Jeremy Moeller)

Aveda Arts and Sciences Institute Houston is a gem up there in Shenandoah, Texas. If you’ve never been, let us tell you about it: It’s a education operation operated by the high-end company Aveda to teach students. If you go, there’s a great, extensive menu of services that cost much less than at many salons. The best part? The products used at the salon are the same luxury products used at the regular Aveda salons.

Get a massage that won’t break the bank

Had a massage in awhile? (Photo by Arina Krasnikova from Pexels)

A great place for a good massage is in Houston’s Chinatown. You’ll definitely find a favorite place, but here are a few to start with if you’re just starting out.

The Imperial Foot Reflexology

Helpful review: “One of the best massage places I’ve been in Houston!!! Tom was amazing. My friend and I did the combo (30 minute feet, 30 minute back with hot stones) $30. It was worth every penny and more. He had a great technique and took his time in the spots that I was tight in. I will definitely be coming back!” – Tamara J.

Address: 5700 S. Gessner Rd., Houston, TX 77036

Website: www.facebook.com/Imperial-Foot-Reflexology

Oasis Massage Salon

Helpful review: “After my first visit, I immediately loved this place! The sanitary environment, the quality of service, and the massage techniques all make for a satisfying and relaxing experience. I’ve been to many massage places before, and I can confidently say this place is the best - it even beats out places that I’ve paid over a $100 for. For the $40 Oasis Special (30 min foot + 30 min body), it was definitely worth it. I’ll be coming back for sure.” – Jackie H.

Address: 9889 Bellaire Blvd. #331, Houston, TX 77036

Website: www.oasismassagesalon.com

CJ Nature Beauty Foot Massage

Helpful review: “I love this place! Very nice people, and they really go the extra mile no matter which service you choose. The foot reflexology is absolutely fantastic! If they had an extra room I’d move in to have this every day! The body scrub is also very relaxing and makes your skin really soft.” – Laura P.

Address: 8512 Bellaire Blvd., Houston, TX 77036

Website: www.facebook.com/pages/CJ-Nature-Beauty-Foot-Massage

Here are several other reasons to head to Chinatown and to support our local small businesses there.

Avalon Massage School

Helpful review: “This is a hidden gem in Houston! If you are looking for a top quality massage at very affordable prices, this is the place for you! I have had many massages in my day and these absolutely compare very well to any of the extremely pricey massages I have ever had...I will absolutely be a return customer.” - Rollin Hawkins

Website: https://www.avalonmassageschool.com/

Houston School of Massage

Helpful review: “Just had another absolutely incredible two-hour massage! Today’s was from Mahmood, one of the student therapists. This was probably the tenth massage I’ve had. Although every one of them has been great, today’s massage with Mahmood was the very best! Thank you!A friend and I buy a package of ten one-hour massages and share them. This discounts them to only $60 for a two-hour massage (we like the long ones!) Two hours is a *very long time* for a massage and I totally recommend it. And oh my gosh, you’ll love it!” - Richard Morell

Read more reviews here.

Website: https://houstonschoolofmassage.com/student/massage-appointment

Grab a coffee or hot cocoa, pastry and just sit still

Agora (Courtesy of Agora)

Taking time for yourself is better with food. We really love KPRC 2′s Briana Zamora-Nipper’s recommendations of Agora, Black Hole Coffee and Siphon. Some great options and budget-friendly menu items here.

How do you get self-care on a budget in the Houston area? Let us know in the comments and we could include your suggestions in the comments.