🔒Pups in costume🐕, cats with a Halloween edge🐈‍⬛ and armadillos in the outfield⚾: See the best of our latest Click2Pins submissions

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

HOUSTON – It’s October and we’re all feeling a little happier now that Halloween is on the horizon. This week of Click2Pins submissions definitely had that feeling. In case you’re wondering, Click2Pins.com is where we find the photos that are making your life what it is in Southeast Texas. We love seeing your submissions of weather, animals, news around where you are and touching moments that bring us closer to what matters to you.

Thank you so much to those who have submitted their videos and photos to us and congratulations to those who have been included in the roundup below.

Here are some of this week’s best Click2Pins.com submissions. We’ve put a 📸 icon beside our favorite for the week:

May the puppy be with you

toriander_salamander

May the force be with you this season.

San Antonio

Sunrise by a painter’s hand

trushton

Beautiful sunrise in Galveston.

Galveston

Something wicked -- and cute -- this way comes🕷️🕸️

Margot S

Ponchie is getting ready for Halloween

Kerrville

When are you going to take the picture? Now, OK, OK, now? OK. I’m ready.

Katie Hoffman

Kaiser enjoying this cooler weather at the dog park!!

San Antonio

Painted sky in fabulous fall colors

dough

Even makes the coffee taste better!

San Antonio

Take a minute and watch the sun

craig

Time lapse sunrise over the gulf.

Galveston

This kitty can feel Halloween’s imminent arrival...STRIKE A POSE!🐈‍⬛

Melissa

Getting ready for Halloween.

El Campo

Galveston just showing off again

Payton

Sunset on galveston island

Galveston

When the dark encloses

viperlawncare

A little bit of a spooky moon tonite

Humble

Love us some Friday Night Lights!

J.R. Richardson

Friday Night Lights in Katy, Tx. Cinco Ranch vs. Jordan

Katy

Red shines

leahking

WilsonHill Colorado east

Alleyton

Sweeping pastels

WEEinthecity

10.6.2022 Looking Up Still

League City

When the sky is just right.

Sheryl
Just need some My Little Ponies to complete this tableau. 🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗📸

Taylor Mcclelland

Enjoying the cool evening and colorful sunset.

San Antonio

Armadillos in the outfield

KPRC 2 Dawn

Armadillos in the outfield. 3 covered right field, 1 floated around left.

Missouri City

Fall in the city - hot and pretty

WEEinthecity

Fall in the city ~ hot and pretty

League City

Reflections like glass

WEEinthecity

The Pumpkin Patch lies just beyond the water that reflects the Moon

League City

Soaking up the sunshine

Tracy

The crew is out and soaking up the sunshine! (Hazel, Charlie, Duke Fiona & Atticus)

Magnolia

Nothing going on hereeeeee....see more spooky houses here.

MKGKingwood

Home Invasion!!

Humble

Gorgeous sunset

PineIslandNan

Appreciating these sunsets! Prayers for those in Florida and beyond.

Livingston

Cardinals’ view

Elma, Grand Oaks

Cardinals enjoying the sunset Elma, NW Houston

Houston

Just passing through -- and thirsty.

DigitalKnightProductions

Passing through

Cypress

Hello spider.

hollypiedra

This is a wild looking spider! 😳

Poteet

Louie is lovely

Mary

This is Louie

San Antonio

National Night Out, y’all!

Ron

HFD was a huge hit with the kids for National Night Out.

Houston

Going over to Gabriel’s house

Pins User

Gabriel’s house

San Antonio

Teamwork makes the dream work, y’all! 🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜

iamdan

Teamwork makes the dream work

Plantersville

Keep ‘em coming, y’all! We could feature your videos or photos in our next roundup story!

How do you submit yours?

On your phone

Go to Click2Houston app, click on the button with three dots at the very top of the screen, tap Weather and then tap Click2Pins. Log in to upload a pin. Tap the channel and category your photo would fall under and then tap Upload a pin and choose the file from your phone.

On a computer

Go to Click2Pins.com, click on Upload a Pin, choose your photo from your phone or computer in the Upload file box, use the dropdown box to put your video or photo in the channel that best fits your photo, add a category and description, read our terms of use and click “Upload a Pin.” That’s it!

What’s your favorite photo from those above? Let us know in the comments.

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, consumer and business news and local crime coverage.

