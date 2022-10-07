🔒Pups in costume🐕, cats with a Halloween edge🐈‍⬛ and armadillos in the outfield⚾: See the best of our latest Click2Pins submissions

HOUSTON – It’s October and we’re all feeling a little happier now that Halloween is on the horizon. This week of Click2Pins submissions definitely had that feeling. In case you’re wondering, Click2Pins.com is where we find the photos that are making your life what it is in Southeast Texas. We love seeing your submissions of weather, animals, news around where you are and touching moments that bring us closer to what matters to you.
Thank you so much to those who have submitted their videos and photos to us and congratulations to those who have been included in the roundup below.
Here are some of this week’s best Click2Pins.com submissions. We’ve put a 📸 icon beside our favorite for the week:
May the puppy be with you
toriander_salamander
May the force be with you this season.
Sunrise by a painter’s hand
trushton
Beautiful sunrise in Galveston.
Something wicked -- and cute -- this way comes🕷️🕸️
Margot S
Ponchie is getting ready for Halloween
When are you going to take the picture? Now, OK, OK, now? OK. I’m ready.
Katie Hoffman
Kaiser enjoying this cooler weather at the dog park!!
Painted sky in fabulous fall colors
dough
Even makes the coffee taste better!
Take a minute and watch the sun
craig
Time lapse sunrise over the gulf.
This kitty can feel Halloween’s imminent arrival...STRIKE A POSE!🐈⬛
Melissa
Getting ready for Halloween.
Galveston just showing off again
Payton
Sunset on galveston island
When the dark encloses
viperlawncare
A little bit of a spooky moon tonite
Love us some Friday Night Lights!
J.R. Richardson
Friday Night Lights in Katy, Tx. Cinco Ranch vs. Jordan
Red shines
leahking
WilsonHill Colorado east
Sweeping pastels
WEEinthecity
10.6.2022 Looking Up Still
When the sky is just right.
Sheryl
Just need some My Little Ponies to complete this tableau. 🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗📸
Taylor Mcclelland
Enjoying the cool evening and colorful sunset.
Armadillos in the outfield
KPRC 2 Dawn
Armadillos in the outfield. 3 covered right field, 1 floated around left.
Fall in the city - hot and pretty
WEEinthecity
Fall in the city ~ hot and pretty
Reflections like glass
WEEinthecity
The Pumpkin Patch lies just beyond the water that reflects the Moon
Soaking up the sunshine
Tracy
The crew is out and soaking up the sunshine! (Hazel, Charlie, Duke Fiona & Atticus)
Nothing going on hereeeeee....see more spooky houses here.
MKGKingwood
Home Invasion!!
Gorgeous sunset
PineIslandNan
Appreciating these sunsets! Prayers for those in Florida and beyond.
Cardinals’ view
Elma, Grand Oaks
Cardinals enjoying the sunset Elma, NW Houston
Just passing through -- and thirsty.
DigitalKnightProductions
Passing through
Hello spider.
hollypiedra
This is a wild looking spider! 😳
Louie is lovely
Mary
This is Louie
National Night Out, y’all!
Ron
HFD was a huge hit with the kids for National Night Out.
Going over to Gabriel’s house
Pins User
Gabriel’s house
Teamwork makes the dream work, y’all! 🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜
iamdan
Teamwork makes the dream work
Keep ‘em coming, y’all! We could feature your videos or photos in our next roundup story!
How do you submit yours?
On your phone
Go to Click2Houston app, click on the button with three dots at the very top of the screen, tap Weather and then tap Click2Pins. Log in to upload a pin. Tap the channel and category your photo would fall under and then tap Upload a pin and choose the file from your phone.
On a computer
Go to Click2Pins.com, click on Upload a Pin, choose your photo from your phone or computer in the Upload file box, use the dropdown box to put your video or photo in the channel that best fits your photo, add a category and description, read our terms of use and click “Upload a Pin.” That’s it!
What’s your favorite photo from those above? Let us know in the comments.