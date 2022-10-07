🔒Pups in costume🐕, cats with a Halloween edge🐈‍⬛ and armadillos in the outfield⚾: See the best of our latest Click2Pins submissions

HOUSTON – It’s October and we’re all feeling a little happier now that Halloween is on the horizon. This week of Click2Pins submissions definitely had that feeling. In case you’re wondering, Click2Pins.com is where we find the photos that are making your life what it is in Southeast Texas. We love seeing your submissions of weather, animals, news around where you are and touching moments that bring us closer to what matters to you.

Thank you so much to those who have submitted their videos and photos to us and congratulations to those who have been included in the roundup below.

Here are some of this week’s best Click2Pins.com submissions. We’ve put a 📸 icon beside our favorite for the week:

May the puppy be with you

toriander_salamander May the force be with you this season. 0 s 0

Sunrise by a painter’s hand

trushton Beautiful sunrise in Galveston. 0 s 0

Something wicked -- and cute -- this way comes🕷️🕸️

Margot S Ponchie is getting ready for Halloween 0 s 0

When are you going to take the picture? Now, OK, OK, now? OK. I’m ready.

Katie Hoffman Kaiser enjoying this cooler weather at the dog park!! 0 s 0

Painted sky in fabulous fall colors

dough Even makes the coffee taste better! 0 s 0

Take a minute and watch the sun

craig Time lapse sunrise over the gulf. 0 s 0

This kitty can feel Halloween’s imminent arrival...STRIKE A POSE!🐈‍⬛

Melissa Getting ready for Halloween. 0 s 1

Galveston just showing off again

Payton Sunset on galveston island 0 s 0

When the dark encloses

viperlawncare A little bit of a spooky moon tonite 0 s 0

Love us some Friday Night Lights!

J.R. Richardson Friday Night Lights in Katy, Tx. Cinco Ranch vs. Jordan 0 s 0

Red shines

leahking WilsonHill Colorado east 0 s 0

Sweeping pastels

WEEinthecity 10.6.2022 Looking Up Still 0 s 0

When the sky is just right.

Sheryl 0 s 0

Just need some My Little Ponies to complete this tableau. 🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗📸

Taylor Mcclelland Enjoying the cool evening and colorful sunset. 0 s 1

Armadillos in the outfield

KPRC 2 Dawn Armadillos in the outfield. 3 covered right field, 1 floated around left. 0 s 0

Fall in the city - hot and pretty

WEEinthecity Fall in the city ~ hot and pretty 0 s 0

Reflections like glass

WEEinthecity The Pumpkin Patch lies just beyond the water that reflects the Moon 0 s 0

Soaking up the sunshine

Tracy The crew is out and soaking up the sunshine! (Hazel, Charlie, Duke Fiona & Atticus) 0 s 0

Nothing going on hereeeeee....see more spooky houses here.

MKGKingwood Home Invasion!! 0 s 0

Gorgeous sunset

PineIslandNan Appreciating these sunsets! Prayers for those in Florida and beyond. 0 s 0

Cardinals’ view

Elma, Grand Oaks Cardinals enjoying the sunset Elma, NW Houston 0 s 0

Just passing through -- and thirsty.

DigitalKnightProductions Passing through 0 s 0

Hello spider.

hollypiedra This is a wild looking spider! 😳 0 s 0

Louie is lovely

Mary This is Louie 0 s 0

National Night Out, y’all!

Ron HFD was a huge hit with the kids for National Night Out. 0 s 0

Going over to Gabriel’s house

Pins User Gabriel’s house 0 s 0

Teamwork makes the dream work, y’all! 🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜

iamdan Teamwork makes the dream work 0 s 1

Keep ‘em coming, y’all! We could feature your videos or photos in our next roundup story!

How do you submit yours?

On your phone

Go to Click2Houston app, click on the button with three dots at the very top of the screen, tap Weather and then tap Click2Pins. Log in to upload a pin. Tap the channel and category your photo would fall under and then tap Upload a pin and choose the file from your phone.

On a computer

Go to Click2Pins.com, click on Upload a Pin, choose your photo from your phone or computer in the Upload file box, use the dropdown box to put your video or photo in the channel that best fits your photo, add a category and description, read our terms of use and click “Upload a Pin.” That’s it!

What’s your favorite photo from those above? Let us know in the comments.