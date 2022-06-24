Houston-area nonprofit brings focus to men’s mental health

June is Men’s Health Month, and one local nonprofit is hoping to encourage men to seek emotional wellness counseling and therapy services to address their mental health needs.

Sue Levin, Executive Director with HGI Counseling, talks with KPRC 2+ about their accessible therapy services in the Greater Houston region and the importance of mental health.

“The nonprofit organization has a policy whereby they do not turn anyone away – regardless of their ability to pay. In addition, to further minimize barriers to access, HGI Counseling has worked diligently to make their intake process as simple as possible – requiring less paperwork upfront before scheduling individuals or families for a therapy session.” the nonprofit said in a release.

Watch the interview KPRC 2′s Andy Cerota and Lisa Hernandez in the video player above.

You can stream KPRC 2+ weekdays at 7 a.m. on click2houston.com and the KPRC 2 app.