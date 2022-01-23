KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Cotton, an adventure seeker who gets along with cats

Cotton may have had a rough start in her life, but she’s ready to hug her new family!

According to shelter volunteers, Cotton was rescued from an abusive home. Despite her upbringing, she can be the sweetest pup you will ever meet.

Cotton LOVES to seek out adventures, especially with kids. She can be perfect for any household, and she gets along well with cats.

Volunteers said she has perfected several tricks, including “sit,” and “hug,” and is eager to learn more!

During Houston Humane Society’s “Start the New Year Big” adoption special, Cotton can go home to her new family with a $40 fee!

Meet Cotton at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Cotton into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

