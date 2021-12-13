KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Banshee, the most festive pup this holiday season

Three-year-old Banshee is ready for Christmas this year!

Shelter volunteers at the Houston Humane Society say she enjoys all the great things in life, such as fetching treats and sitting.

Banshee loves to be very festive, which makes her an AMAZING companion for watching holiday movies all day!

A few things to note about Banshee: she loves a home with kids, and does great with other dogs.

Meet Banshee at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston. The humane society is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Banshee into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form and bringing it with you to the humane society.

For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.