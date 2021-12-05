KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Abby, the biggest hugger you will ever meet

HOUSTON – 3-year-old Abby is full of puppy love!

The pup, who is a Schnauzer mix, was found outside a gas station without a microchip, according to Houston Humane Society volunteers.

Volunteers said Abby is the biggest hugger and loves affection! She also does well with kids.

Abby is heartworm-positive, but shelter volunteers don’t want you to deter from that, as HHS can sponsor her treatment!

Meet Abby at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston. The humane society is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Abby into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form and bringing it with you to the humane society.

If you are interested in sponsoring Abby’s heartworm treatment and for additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.