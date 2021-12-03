Netflix announces new movie about heartwarming viral Thanksgiving story of grandmother accidentally inviting stranger to dinner

HOUSTON – Netflix’s Strong Black Lead announced Thursday that the streaming service was officially making a movie about the viral moment between Arizona grandmother Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton.

Just a week after celebrating their sixth Thanksgiving dinner together, Strong Black Lead took to social media and said the pair’s story will be portrayed on screen by the streaming giant.

For those who are not familiar with the story, in 2016 Dench accidentally texted Hinton inviting him to Thanksgiving dinner. The kind grandmother told Hinton he could still join because “that’s what grandma’s do... feed everyone.”

The moment was shared on social media and is now an annual tradition for the friends to spend Thanksgiving day together.

In an announcement tweet, Jamal Hinton stated he was excited for the new partnership with Netflix and could not wait to share their story on the big screen.

I am very excited to announce our new partnership with Netflix. We thank every single one of you for your love and support in our journey the last 6 years. We can’t wait to tell our story on the big screen! 🎥🍾 pic.twitter.com/0heCmEWMDM — Jamal Hinton (@Jamalhinton12) December 2, 2021

