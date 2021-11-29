KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Cider, a pup who knows how to bring smiles

HOUSTON – One-year-old Cider is looking for a home this holiday season!

The pup loves walks and playing with children. So if you have any kids in your home, Cider may be a great fit!

Cider is heartworm positive, but don’t let that deter you, volunteers say. The shelter is more than happy to sponsor Cider’s treatment.

Meet Cider at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston. The humane society is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Cider into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form and bringing it with you to the humane society.

For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.