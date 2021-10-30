Dome sweet dome: Peek inside this geodesic dwelling for sale in the Texas Hill Country

Whatever the reason you’re here, whether you’re honest-to-goodness house hunting, you’re searching for images to tack to your dream house vision board, or you just need something to gawk at to pass the time cooped up indoors, enjoy a virtual tour of this rad Texas pad on the market.

By the numbers: 800 Ox Eye Trail, West Lake Hills, Texas 78746 | $2,150,000 | 1,872 square feet | 1973 (year built)

There’s nary a week that passes, when, in some corner of the Lone Star State, an abode best described as an “oddity” graces the market. Enter 800 Ox Eye Trail, a renovated dome home listed for $2.15 million in the Texas Hill Country.

The three-story abode was constructed in the 90s using a geodesic dome home building kit. It was completely remodeled in 2020. The quirky structure boasts an observation tower and a wraparound deck with treetop views.

The home currently operates as a short-term rental. In 2019, Airbnb ranked the property its No.1 listing in the Austin area.

“When designing the Geodome we wanted to blend modern architecture with natural elements, so you will always enjoy natural sunlight and feel like you’re surrounded by peace and serenity throughout the entire house,” the property’s Airbnb listing reads. “The vaulted ceilings combined with the multiple windows make the Geodome the perfect home for people who love nature but want to enjoy it from the comfort of a modern home.”

Dozens of comments from former guests praise the accommodations.

“Amazing location minutes from everything you need,” wrote Daniel, who stayed in October 2021. “Wish I owned it. Se spent much of our time on the deck in the mornings and evenings.”

Now, enough with the words. Why blab on and on about these incredible accommodations when we can let these photos talk the talk for us? Scroll through the slideshow above to take a peek inside this stunning space.

The property is represented by listing agent Austin Hedges with JBGoodwin Realtors WL. For more information on the listing, click here.

