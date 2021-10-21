PHOTOS: Texas pet tiger rescued during February freeze celebrates her first birthday at sanctuary

Elsa, the San Antonio tiger found during the Texas freeze last February, celebrated her first birthday at Black Beauty Ranch.

Named by her rescuers referring to a character from the movie “Frozen,” Elsa is now 185 pounds and just celebrated her first birthday last week.

Weighing only 75 pounds at the time, the tiger was found during February’s freeze, sitting in a cage wearing only a harness in a San Antonio yard. The young tiger was rescued and sent to her current home at Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison, Texas.

The staff at Black Beauty Ranch celebrated Elsa’s birthday by showering her with a surplus of her favorite treats and fun activities which included a piñata filled with multiple scents and a variety of foods that are beneficial and stimulating to her natural behaviors, according to a news release.

Elsa's 1st birthday! (Humane Society of the United States)

According to the Humane Society of the United States, earlier this month Elsa “was moved to a new larger habitat with multi-level platforms, an in-ground pool, waterfall, plenty of trees and a large hammock” which will be more suitable and beneficial for her at a year old.

“At first, she was skeptical and kept going back to her attached smaller area for reassurance, but soon she started to explore and climbed to the top of her new platform—though she wasn’t quite sure yet how to get down. Once she figured it out, she seemed quite satisfied,” Noelle Almrud, senior director of Black Beauty Ranch said in a statement.

As Elsa thrives into adulthood, she’s expected to gain another 50 to 100 pounds.

“At a year old, a good weight and increasingly appropriate natural wild behaviors, Elsa was ready for her big yard,” said Almrud. “She has become more confident, and her sassy, observant and intelligent personality is shining through.”

Elsa has been enjoying her new home since she was rescued. Almrud said in the release that she loved rolling around in the grass, swimming and playing with her favorite ball in the pool.

“Her life on a leash as someone’s pet is far behind her now, and she will never have to worry about anything ever again,” Almrud said.

To find out how you can support, you can visit their website here.

