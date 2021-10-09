Take a break from social media, earn $2,500. Here’s how.

FILE - This Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 file photo shows the mobile phone app logos for, from left, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp in New York. Nearly all Americans agree that the rampant spread of misinformation is a problem. Most also think individual users, along with social media companies, bear a good deal of blame for the situation. That's according to a new poll from The Pearson Institute and the Associated PressNORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Feeling like you’re spending way too much time on social media? It may be time for a detox.

AT&T is lending some “extra motivation” to get social media users to distance themselves from the apps--and be awarded for it.

For 25 days, users are encouraged to stay off social media and instead do other activities such as taking a walk outside or try new hobbies, according to their webpage.

One lucky user who sticks to their goal of 25 days will win the grand prize of $2,500, according to AT&T. They will also earn a special care package that includes books, board games, and baking supplies.

For the challenge, users should keep track of their mood for five days while browsing social media apps such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Then, for 25 days, users are expected to delete every app from their phone or resist peeking at their social media pages on their computer.

Once the 25 days are up, users can submit a video or a journal entry on how the detox affected them.

Ready to take on the challenge? Click here to learn more and to enter.