Float through a holiday light show on a Texas-shaped lazy river in downtown Houston

Jill Jarvis

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Holiday lights show
Float through the lazy river lights at the Marriott Marquis Houston in Downtown Houston!

Returning this year is the walk-through or float-under light experience available on the 60,000 square-foot Parkview Terrace.

Starting Nov 11 through Jan. 3 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., the hotel’s iconic Texas-shaped lazy river will be surrounded by one mile of sparkling lights, providing an interactive light experience 110-feet above street level, complete with stunning views of the downtown Houston skyline, overlooking Discovery Green Park.

General Admission tickets are available for the public Monday through Thursday for $15 for people ages 2 and up.

A few things to know… You do not need to stay at the hotel on the public nights. The pool is heated. Also, Thursday nights include a holiday movie.

Learn more about the lights, HERE!

