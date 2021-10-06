Float through a holiday light show on a Texas-shaped lazy river in downtown Houston

Float through the lazy river lights at the Marriott Marquis Houston in Downtown Houston!

Returning this year is the walk-through or float-under light experience available on the 60,000 square-foot Parkview Terrace.

Starting Nov 11 through Jan. 3 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., the hotel’s iconic Texas-shaped lazy river will be surrounded by one mile of sparkling lights, providing an interactive light experience 110-feet above street level, complete with stunning views of the downtown Houston skyline, overlooking Discovery Green Park.

General Admission tickets are available for the public Monday through Thursday for $15 for people ages 2 and up.

A few things to know… You do not need to stay at the hotel on the public nights. The pool is heated. Also, Thursday nights include a holiday movie.

Learn more about the lights, HERE!