‘Mamma mia!’: For $6.5M, this posh palazzo offers taste of Italy in Houston

Whatever the reason you’re here, whether you’re honest-to-goodness house hunting, you’re searching for new images to tack to your dream home vision board, or you just need something to gawk at to pass the time cooped up indoors, enjoy a virtual tour of this pricey Houston pad on the market.

By the numbers: 1604 North Boulevard, Houston, TX 77006 | $6,500,000 | 1925 (year built) | 8,602 square feet | 6 bedrooms | 6 bathrooms | Multiple hand-painted frescos

Fellow Zillow-surfers, say ciao to 1604 North Boulevard, an Italian-inspired home nestled on a shaded lot in Houston’s Boulevard Oaks Historic District, an exclusive area enclave listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

The home’s notable features include numerous hand-painted frescos, stained glass windows and statues.

“The Villa combines the finest materials, and antique architectural embellishments collected throughout Europe and Italy,” the listing reads.

More contemporary offerings include a home theater, gym, pool and hot tub.