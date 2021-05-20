As job openings increase, do people really want to return to work?

It was only a report that represented one month of data, but it was still eye-opening for many.

Back in April, the U.S. Department of Labor released a report saying that employers in the country had added about 266,000 jobs, far below the 1 million that were expected.

A second report released by the department was just as jaw-dropping, as it found that there were 8.1 million job openings on the last day of March.

There’s clearly a labor shortage at the moment, and many are blaming it on the fact that people simply don’t want to return to work after being told to stay at home due to the pandemic for so long.

But is this true? Or are there factors preventing people from going back to work?

Reasons why many are hesitant to return to work

Aside from debatable political reasons — some Republicans feel too much stimulus and unemployment money has been handed out that has discouraged people from working, while some Democrats feel the minimum wage and wages in general aren’t high enough, according to The Hill — there are other theories as to why employers are scrambling to find workers.