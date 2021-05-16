Asian American contributors who shape our everyday lives

Kimora Lee Simmons acknowledges the applause with her daughters Ming, left, and Aoki, following the showing of her spring 2009 Baby Phat collection during Fashion Week in New York, Friday, Sept. 12, 2008.

If you ever visited the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame or the Louvre or even Yahoo.com, you are enjoying just some of the many contributions of Asian Americans.

With creativity and innovation, they’ve changed the world’s landscape and impacted history right here in the United States.

For Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, let’s appreciate some notable Asian Americans and their life-changing contributions.

Architect I.M. Pei

I.M. Pei is considered one of the greatest modern architects, and has created well-known buildings around the world.

He’s best known for the Pyramid at the Louvre in Paris, but you can also find his buildings here in the United States. Some of his designs include the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, and the East Building of the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.

The Chinese American first studied architecture in 1935 and earned a bachelor’s degree from MIT and a master’s degree from Harvard. He then started his own architectural firm in 1955 and went on to design buildings around the world. A lot of his designs focus on geometric shapes, concrete and glass.

