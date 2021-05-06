Own a sports complex when you buy this Houston-area estate for $5M

HOUSTON – Whatever the reason you’re here, whether you’re honest-to-goodness house hunting, you’ve always dreamed of owning your own sports complex, you’re an architecture fanatic, you’re searching for new images to tack to your dream home vision board, or you just need something to gawk at to pass the time cooped up indoors, enjoy a virtual tour of this Houston area home on the market.

If you’re in the market for a new home, we’ve got the perfect home for you: An extraordinary secluded estate, located at 2 E Rivercrest Drive Houston, Texas 77042, which sits on more than 3.5 acres, with a 4-bedroom guest house, a private sports complex, a theatre room, 11 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

The luxurious estate, which features a wine bar, rotunda aquarium, elevator, playroom, two offices, a private theatre, and a Mackenzie Childs-inspired entertaining area; is up for grabs.

The estate grounds, which were built in 2007, boast a freshwater pool, dog space and ample space for guest parking.

Ad

The pricey property is represented by Houston, Compass RE Texas, LLC. For more information on the listing, visit har.com.

Scroll through the photos below and take a gander at what millions of dollars can net you in Texas real estate.

Houston area estate for sale. (HAR)