ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons opening Tex-Mex restaurant in Garden Oaks

HOUSTON – Tres Amigos Cafe & Cantina is not just for “Beer Drinkers and Hellraisers.”

Opening Thursday, ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons joins Delicious Concepts founder Ken Bridges and Houston-based “Pura Vida” Tequila founder Stewart Skloss in a Tex-Mex concept collaboration, bringing classic Tex-Mex dishes with a ZZ Top flair, according to Houstonia Magazine.

Billy Gibbons loves to make jokes and chat up the crowd in between songs.

“Tres Amigos” brings a reference to ZZ Top’s breakthrough 1973 album “Tres Hombres.”

While guests check out the ZZ Top memorabilia decorated around the restaurant, they can also enjoy classic Tex-Mex dishes such as enchiladas and tacos and a margarita made with Pura Vida Tequila.

Seventy-five percent of the restaurant’s proceeds will be donated to the St. Jude Foundation.

The restaurant is located on 3402 N. Shepherd, in the Oak Forest/Garden Oaks area. A soft-opening is scheduled for Thursday.