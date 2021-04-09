World leaders honor Prince Philip’s service: In tweets

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh raises his hat in his role as Captain General, Royal Marines, as he makes his final individual public engagement, attending a parade to mark the finale of the 1664 Global Challenge, on the Buckingham Palace Forecourt on August 2, 2017.

LONDON – Britain mourned the death of Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, on Friday from the moment the BBC interrupted scheduled programming to broadcast the national anthem, “God Save the Queen.”

It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.



His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/XOIDQqlFPn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2021

Soon after the announcement, people began to line up outside Buckingham Palace to see the official death notice that had been attached to the gate.

The flag at the palace, the queen’s residence in London, was lowered to half-staff.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Philip “earned the affection of generations here in Britain, across the Commonwealth and around the world.’'

On the death of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/rZlbY1matF — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 9, 2021

The United Kingdom has lost an extraordinary public servant in Prince Philip.



Prince Philip dedicated his life to our country - from a distinguished career in the Royal Navy during the Second World War to his decades of service as the Duke of Edinburgh. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 9, 2021

Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour Party, was among the first to offer his condolences, noting Philip’s long record of public service, first as as a naval officer during World War II then during more than 70 years of marriage to the queen. “He will be remembered most of all for his extraordinary commitment and devotion to The Queen,” Starmer said in a statement.

World leaders, past and present, also expressed their sadness.

Former U.S. President George Bush and his wife, Laura, offered condolences to the monarch and the entire royal family.

“He represented the United Kingdom with dignity and brought boundless strength and support to the sovereign,’' Bush said in a statement. “Laura and I are fortunate to have enjoyed the charm and wit of his company, and we know how much he will be missed.’'

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon tweeted her condolences, as well.

I am saddened by news that the Duke of Edinburgh has died. I send my personal and deepest condolences - and those of @scotgov and the people of Scotland - to Her Majesty The Queen and her family. https://t.co/G7ocXXOH2U — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) April 9, 2021

Incredibly sad to hear of the passing of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh.



He served the crown with selfless devotion and will be sorely missed by the people of Wales and the many organisations he supported.



My condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the family during this sad time. pic.twitter.com/CYbdntxLxz — Mark Drakeford (@fmwales) April 9, 2021

Statement on His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/6kq6Lg7cLp — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) April 9, 2021

Prince Philip was 99.