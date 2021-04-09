Features

World leaders honor Prince Philip’s service: In tweets

Michelle Ganley
, Digital Content Team Managing Editor, Graham Media Group

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh raises his hat in his role as Captain General, Royal Marines, as he makes his final individual public engagement, attending a parade to mark the finale of the 1664 Global Challenge, on the Buckingham Palace Forecourt on August 2, 2017. (WPA Pool/Getty Images)

LONDON – Britain mourned the death of Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, on Friday from the moment the BBC interrupted scheduled programming to broadcast the national anthem, “God Save the Queen.”

Soon after the announcement, people began to line up outside Buckingham Palace to see the official death notice that had been attached to the gate.

The flag at the palace, the queen’s residence in London, was lowered to half-staff.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Philip “earned the affection of generations here in Britain, across the Commonwealth and around the world.’'

Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour Party, was among the first to offer his condolences, noting Philip’s long record of public service, first as as a naval officer during World War II then during more than 70 years of marriage to the queen. “He will be remembered most of all for his extraordinary commitment and devotion to The Queen,” Starmer said in a statement.

World leaders, past and present, also expressed their sadness.

Former U.S. President George Bush and his wife, Laura, offered condolences to the monarch and the entire royal family.

“He represented the United Kingdom with dignity and brought boundless strength and support to the sovereign,’' Bush said in a statement. “Laura and I are fortunate to have enjoyed the charm and wit of his company, and we know how much he will be missed.’'

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon tweeted her condolences, as well.

We’ll continue updating this as we see more tweets.

Prince Philip was 99.

The Associated Press 2021

