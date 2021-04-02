‘It’s about inclusion’: BLCK Market Houston returns with ways to support businesses in person, online

Located at the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum at 3816 Caroline Street, the BLCK Market hosts hosts its bi-monthly marketplace every first Friday and second Saturday of the month.

HOUSTON – The largest Black-owned market in Houston will make a return to Buffalo Soldiers National Museum this month with ways to connect to local Black vendors in-person or online.

KPRC 2 spoke to J.O. Malone, founder and CEO of BLCK Market, J.O. Malone studios and the National Black Film Festival reflects on how his market had to adjust to the ongoing COVID precautions and help Black businesses survive during the pandemic.

Started in July 2017, Malone started his own market with only seven vendors, which now has a network of 3,000 vendors. An approximate 50 vendors, in addition to food trucks and live performances, participate in each market.

“Everything happened organically,” Malone told KPRC 2 last February. “It’s something that I saw the community wanted. It is black excellence. It’s a safe place where you can have fun, be entertained, or grow your business.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Malone knew he and his people “were on his own.”

“If COVID had taught us anything, it’s that we’re pretty much in this by yourself,” Malone said. “You have to team up with your community, your family, your friends to continue to go forward, to survive and live a quality life. That was our strategy.”

That’s where BLCKMarketHouston.com came to be, where shoppers can learn more about each listed vendor and support them online. Malone added there weren’t many places for Black business owners to gather and support one another, so they kept their strategy by offering a safe place for people to “show off, get creative, and support one another.”

When asked if a shopper can attend the market even if they are not Black, Malone said it’s all about inclusion, not exclusion.

“When you come to the market, it’s all about the Black American experience,” he said. “[First-time shoppers] will experience the highest quality because it came straight from us. You’re going to get the best out of the marketplace.”

BLCK Market takes place every first Friday and second Saturday of every month, with the next market scheduled for Friday starting at 6 p.m. and Saturday, April 10 from 1-5 p.m.

You can purchase tickets online here.

Masks will be required prior to attending the market, and social distancing protocols will be in place.

Visit BLCK Market Houston’s website for more information here.