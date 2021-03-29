That boat in the Suez Canal is unstuck and the internet is so happy for it

Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship blocks the Suez Canal almost a week after it got stuck sideways in the crucial waterway, Monday, March 29, 2021. Engineers on Monday "partially refloated" the colossal container ship that continues to block traffic through the Suez Canal, a canal services firm said, without providing further details about when the vessel would be fully set free. (AP Photo/Mohamed Elshahed)

Finally!

After what seems like eternity (OK, it was only six days), the massive shipping boat -- that has been blocking traffic in the Suez Canal in Egypt -- is now unstuck.

According to reports, the ship was freed after countless hours of attempts. The stern of the ship was freed first with intense tugging of tugboats, and then the bow was freed a few hours later.

It’s a giant relief to have the canal open again because it has caused a major stoppage in global trading since the canal is so vital to the economy.

This week-long saga has captivated people just in the sheer awe of the massive cargo ship, and it seems like everyone has been collectively rooting for the ship to be set free.

Of course, people took to the internet to express their happiness for the ship, and to make a fun joke or two.

Some pointed out that the giant ship is basically a metaphor for our lives now.

Unstuck ship is our new, optimistic metaphor for spring 2021 — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) March 29, 2021

if the boat can get moving on a monday morning u can too — David Mack (@davidmackau) March 29, 2021

It's good to know we can all get unstuck, even if it seems insurmountable. — Robin Runyan (@RobinRunyan8) March 29, 2021

the boat stuck in the suez canal was finally free.... but I couldn’t help but wonder when i’d be free from the prison of my mind pic.twitter.com/Jhkh7eljDo — meg z (@bymeg) March 29, 2021

i wanted to make a joke about the boat but it looks like that ship has sailed — rosemary donahue (@rosadona) March 29, 2021

While others are imagining the celebration that must be happening in Egypt right now.

the Suez Canal today pic.twitter.com/JA4kFguEtK — Carrie Wittmer 👻 (@carriesnotscary) March 29, 2021

Someone has already come up with a romantic comedy set around the situation, and honestly, his movie needs to be made ASAP.

Tom Hanks stars as a hard-charging, jet-setting stuck-ship consultant. While trying to free a ship wedged in the Suez, he spends the week in a small, quiet Egyptian village. In the end, he not only frees the ship -- he frees *himself.* — Nick Confessore (@nickconfessore) March 29, 2021

And some people noticed that the name of the ship is almost too similar to the albums Taylor Swift has released recently.

this is quite the easter egg for @taylorswift13 3rd quarantine album Evergreen!!! pic.twitter.com/5pThIhuM3G — DANIEL (@Do_It_With_Dan) March 29, 2021

Happy trails, giant cargo ship!