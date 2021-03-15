Are your naps helpful or harmful? These tips should help

Of all the special days we get each year, there probably isn’t a more appropriately timed one than National Napping Day, which is Monday.

It’s perfectly timed because due to daylight saving time on Sunday that sprang clocks forward, people lost an hour of sleep.

Studies have shown losing that extra hour of sleep can lead to an increased risk of heart attacks and car accidents, so that day more than ever will be a reason for people to take a nap and make up for the lost hour.

But are there health effects when it comes to napping? Is there a proper way to take them?

Here’s a quick guide to napping, from the Mayo Clinic.

Ad

Benefits of napping

Some of the perks of taking naps include:

Relaxation

Increased alertness

Improved mood

Reduced fatigue

Improved reaction time and memory

Drawbacks of napping

Two main drawbacks of naps are sleep intertia, which can make someone feel disoriented after waking up from one, and the cause of nighttime sleep problems. For those who experience insomnia or poor quality of sleep at night, napping might further heighten those issues.

Tips for taking naps

To best optimize naps, it’s best to do the following: